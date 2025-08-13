Life / Motoring

NEWS

Ford Everest and Ranger get more sizzle with new styling packs

Dealer-fitted accessory packs beef up the styling without affecting the warranties

13 August 2025 - 19:36
by Denis Droppa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The bold black 'Ford’ grille gives the Ranger XLT a more commanding road presence. Picture: SUPPLIED
The bold black 'Ford’ grille gives the Ranger XLT a more commanding road presence. Picture: SUPPLIED

South Africans love customising their vehicles, and Ford SA has introduced eye-catching accessory packs for two of its popular models — the Everest Sport and the Ranger XLT.

“The accessory market is huge, allowing customers to personalise their vehicles according to their unique styling and lifestyle requirements. We have introduced styling accessory packs to enable Everest Sport and Ranger XLT customers to give their vehicles an even bolder appearance while guaranteeing the highest level of quality and performance,” says Sunil Sewmohan, Ford SA executive director product marketing.

The styling packs comprise genuine Ford accessories and official licensed add-ons that will be available from the second half of August as dealer fitment options before the delivery of a new vehicle. The accessory packs are covered by Ford’s standard four-year/120,000km new vehicle warranty.

Customers that already own a current-generation Everest Sport or Ranger XLT, or purchase a second-hand vehicle of the same derivative, can also have the accessories fitted at a Ford dealer, with the parts covered by a two-year/unlimited distance parts warranty.

The Everest Sport is further blacked up with an accessory pack. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Everest Sport is further blacked up with an accessory pack. Picture: SUPPLIED

Everest Sport

In addition to the Everest Sport’s black trim finishes and 20-inch wheels, the styling accessory pack priced at R18,000 gives the SUV a bolder appearance with a new grille incorporating large “Ford” lettering framed between the two horizontal bars. It is complemented by matt black surrounds for the headlamps and LED tail light clusters.

Black fender flairs are added to impart a more powerful stance, complemented by bonnet and body side decals. The door sills are fitted with exclusive “Everest” scuff plates.

Ranger XLT

One of the best-sellers in the Ranger line-up, the XLT gets a R27,500 accessory pack with a bold black “Ford” grille for a more commanding road presence.

It is further beefed up with “RANGER” bonnet lettering, matt black surrounds for the headlamps and tail light clusters, a beefy sports bar and black fender flairs. Also added are lower body side mouldings on the doors to help protect the bodywork and paint against damage.

REVIEW: An economy run in the Ford Ranger Raptor

We test how frugal Ford’s bakkie brute can be when not driven in angry mode
Life
3 months ago

REVIEW: Entry-level VW Amarok double cab

For less than R700,000, the bakkie mixes business and pleasure in a practical package
Life
3 weeks ago

REVIEW: What it’s like to drive a bulletproof Armormax Prado

The B4 package protects against bullets, but does the extra weight make the car a handful to drive?
Life
3 months ago

REVIEW: Foton Tunland G7 has rivals beaten in price

Though not without foibles, at R559,900 the Chinese double cab offers attractive value in a highly competitive segment
Life
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA’s motor sector hit by job losses and business ...
Life / Motoring
2.
REVIEW: Diesel Tank 300 is fuel frugal, cushy and ...
Life / Motoring
3.
How driving demerits will work
Life / Motoring
4.
A painful search for perfection
Life / Books
5.
Historical treasure aplenty in Attakwaskloof
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.