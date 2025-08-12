Life / Motoring

NEWS

Tariff uncertainty affects car exports to US, shipper says

The new 15% tariff has not been implemented yet, leaving higher rate for now

12 August 2025 - 13:33
by Marie Mannes
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Europe’s car exporters are still struggling with uncertainty over US tariffs despite last month’s trade deal, Wallenius Wilhelmsen, the operator of one of the world’s largest car-carrier fleets, told said on Tuesday.

The US and EU struck a trade deal in late July that saw US import tariffs on most goods from Europe, including cars, set at 15%. Cars had initially faced a 27.5% levy after US President Donald Trump hiked tariffs this year.

However, the new 15% tariff has not yet been implemented for cars, meaning that Wallenius customers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo Cars still face the higher rate.

The absence of an executive order from Trump lowering the vehicles tariff has left the industry holding its breath for potential last-minute changes.

“So far we actually do not know exactly what the tariff level will be. Our customers do not know either, so it is too early to say what they’ll do,” Wallenius CEO Lasse Kristoffersen said following the release of the company’s quarterly results.

While carmakers raced earlier this year to ship cars to the US before the tariff hike to 27.5%, the opposite happened at the start of the second quarter, Kristoffersen said.

“We saw that they held more back in the start of the second quarter but that volumes increased throughout the quarter,” he said.

Reuters

Mazda to lose nearly $1bn in profit from Trump tariffs

To help soften the blow, the company will increase output at its Alabama plant
Companies
1 week ago

Kia and Hyundai shares dip after US trade deal

US President Donald Trump imposed a 15% tariff on car imports from South Korea
Life
1 week ago

How driving demerits will work

Government has announced the rollout of the long-awaited Aarto system
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
REVIEW: Diesel Tank 300 is fuel frugal, cushy and ...
Life / Motoring
2.
How driving demerits will work
Life / Motoring
3.
A painful search for perfection
Life / Books
4.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Do what you ...
Life
5.
Chery launches Tiggo 8 Pro plug-in hybrid in SA
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.