Life / Motoring

NEWS

Robbie Brewer dies after medical incident during US race

The veteran short-track driver had four laps left of the 20-lap race when his car hit a wall

12 August 2025 - 08:57
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Robbie Brewer, 53, had four laps to go in the 20-lap race at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem when his No 17 car veered and went head-on into a wall during a restart at the quarter mile track. Picture: X/@ROOSTERGM
Robbie Brewer, 53, had four laps to go in the 20-lap race at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem when his No 17 car veered and went head-on into a wall during a restart at the quarter mile track. Picture: X/@ROOSTERGM

Veteran short-track driver Robbie Brewer died on Saturday night after suffering a medical incident during a stock car race in North Carolina, the US.

Brewer, 53, had four laps to go in the 20-lap race at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem when his No 17 car veered and went head-on into a wall during a restart at the quarter mile track. Emergency crews cut open the roof of the car to remove Brewer, who was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

His family confirmed Brewer’s death via social media on Sunday morning.

“We are saddened by the passing of Robbie Brewer after he was transported to an area medical facility after an on-track medical incident during last night’s event at Bowman Gray Stadium,” track officials said on Sunday.

“Robbie was a talented and passionate racer, and a highly respected competitor among his peers. Our thoughts and prayers are with Robbie’s family and friends at this time.”

Details of the medical emergency have not been released.

A short-track icon, Brewer made more than 250 career starts in the Sportsman Division, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. He won the points championship in 2011 and finished in the top 10 in 10 of his 13 seasons.

Brewer had 11 career victories in the Sportsman Division to go along with 76 top-five finishes, according to the paper. He began racing at the track in 1990 and had also made several starts in the Modified and Stadium Stock divisions. Brewer also competed at other tracks throughout the Carolinas.

Bowman Gray is a popular venue for racing fans on Saturday nights, and Brewer was competing in the first of four races that night.

“I didn’t only lose my dad, many people lost a best friend, mentor, talking buddy or someone they could have a good time with,” Brewer’s daughter, Courtney Marquette, wrote on social media.

Reuters

New Porsche 911 Cup racer debuts with enhancements

Gentlemen racers will now get a faster, stronger and more reliable track tool
Life
20 hours ago

Hamilton gives in to self loathing in Hungary

Seven-times world champion cut a despondent figure as he struggled to 12th place
Life
1 week ago

SA to host world Supercross for the first time

The 2025 season finale takes place in Cape Town in December
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
REVIEW: Diesel Tank 300 is fuel frugal, cushy and ...
Life / Motoring
2.
How driving demerits will work
Life / Motoring
3.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Do what you ...
Life
4.
Chery launches Tiggo 8 Pro plug-in-hybrid in SA
Life / Motoring
5.
A painful search for perfection
Life / Books

Related Articles

New Porsche 911 Cup racer debuts with enhancements

Life / Motoring

Chery launches Tiggo 8 Pro plug-in-hybrid in SA

Life / Motoring

A new analogue hyper car beckons from the UK

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.