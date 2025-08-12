Enhanced 2025 Kia Carnival goes on sale

The jazzed up new Kia Carnival launches in EX and SXL specification. Picture: SUPPLIED
The updated Kia Carnival, which is the Korean company’s multipurpose vehicle (MPV) range, has arrived in SA featuring the brand’s bold new design language.
It launches in Carnival 2.2 CRDi eight-speed auto seven-or-eight seat models available in two specifications: value for money EX and luxurious SXL, and both costing more than R1m.
The larger Tiger-nose grille and strip type daytime running lights now align with the rest of Kia’s range, making the three-row family car much more visually appealing. It gets two-tone side mirrors, black and chrome rocker panel mouldings, a rear skid plate garnish and new 18”, or 19”, aluminium alloy wheels, fitted as standard.
Inside, the 2025 Kia Carnival enhancements include high-quality materials and two-tone leather, high-gloss black finish and slim, metal-effect air vents like those introduced in the recently updated Kia Sorento SUV. Rear passengers enter the spacious cabin through electric sliding side doors with smart key functionality.
Both models come with a high-level of amenities and a new-look interface. Picture: SUPPLIED
Practicality is assured through flexible seating and a generous 1,139l of luggage space with all seats in place. Remove the second row and stow the third row flat, and cargo capacity expands to 4,110l. The SXL model gets a smart power liftgate with auto-close.
The EX model’s standard features include a 12.3” infotainment system, multi-zone air-conditioning, auto light control, four USB ports, leather-trimmed, heated and ventilated front seats,PDC front and rear. TheflagshipSXL model adds wireless smartphone charging, a Bose 12-speaker sound system, 19” alloy wheels, dual tilt and slide sunroofs, adaptive cruise control, leads Display and more.
Both models are powered by a 2.2l diesel engine with outputs of 148kW and 440Nm. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the front-wheels exclusively. It’s rated to tow up to 1.5 tonnes.
It’s available as seven-or-eight seater and standard fitment powered sliding doors. Picture: SUPPLIED
The suite of standard advanced driver assistance systems includes an around view monitor, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot collision avoidance assist, lane following and keeping assist, forward collision avoidance assist. The SXL benefits from forward collision avoidance with automatic braking and a blind spot view monitor which projects live video images.
Carnival models are sold standard with an five-year/unlimited km warranty with roadside assistance and a six-year/90,000km maintenance plan.
Prices
Carnival 2.2 CRDi EX 8AT 7-Seater — R1,049,995
Carnival 2.2 CRDi SXL 8AT 7-Seater — R1,299,995
