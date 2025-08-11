New Porsche 911 Cup racer debuts with enhancements

The new Porsche 911 Cup loses the DRLs and integrates some series components as part of running cost savings. Picture: SUPPLIED
Porsche on Friday unveiled the new 911 Cup — the latest evolution of its one-make cup racing car. The new car replaces the 911 GT3 Cup race car in the various Carrera Cup series.
It’s based on the 992.2 generation of the 911 and features several detailed refinements that enhance performance, operating costs and introduces a new naming strategy. From now on, only cars intended for open-brand racing series or specific segments will carry the “GT” suffix combined with a number in their designation, as is the case with the new evolution of the 911 GT3 R, which also made its debut.
The new 911 Cup is visually different from its predecessor through a new front end, and a front spoiler lip that’s made up of three separate parts, allowing only the damaged sections to be replaced. This helps lower the packaging and shipping costs for spare parts. The removal of the daytime running lights serves a similar purpose. In the event of a collision, they can no longer damage the radiators behind them, nor do they require replacement afterwards.
New vanes behind the front wheel arches contribute to improved airflow along the front end, adding to create a more responsive front axle with greater precision in the corners.
The completely redesigned rear end gets updated connections between the swan-neck uprights and the wing for easier position adjustments, and the engine compartment cover like almost all the body components is made from recycled carbon fibre fleece combined with bio-based epoxy resin.
The cockpit has better ergonomic efficiency through a new multifunction steering wheel and function buttons. Picture: SUPPLIED
The water-cooled and naturally-aspirated 4.0l six-cylinder engine now makes 382kW, and incorporates series production components such as flow-optimised individual throttle valves and camshafts with extended valve opening times, another cost saving measure.
Engine service life remains unchanged, and requires an overhaul after 100 hours of track time.
A four-disc sintered metal racing clutch now handles power transmission to the sequential six-speed dog gearbox, allowing an increase in the engine speeds beyond 6,500rpm during a standing start.
An automatic engine restart function has also been introduced which activates as soon as the driver depresses the clutch pedal after an accidental stall.
Additionally, a new stroboscope function on the brake lights now alerts following drivers of a stalled vehicle while the braking system is upgraded with 380mm front discs and the cross-section increased from 32 to 35mm, wider brake pads and a more advanced ABS system.
A tighter turning radius makes manoeuvring through narrow street circuits easier, and steering lock is also increased for better countering of oversteer.
Bigger brakes, more power and agility make the new 911 Cup a better race car than predecessors. Picture: SUPPLIED
Inside is a new multifunction steering wheel with redesigned functions of rotary controls, and colour-illuminated control buttons.
Additional buttons appear on the central control panel with an additional menu page on the display, removing the need to connect a laptop for crew members to adjust the settings such as pit lane speed, exhaust mapping and steering angle reset.
“The latest 911 Cup car is stronger, faster and more practical, with refined cockpit ergonomics and updated electronics. It maintains — or even extends — service intervals despite enhanced performance, and incorporates recycled materials where suitable, said Volker Holzmeyer, Porsche Motorsport North America President and CEO.
The one-make series 911 Cup is produced alongside the series-production cars at Porsche’s main plant in Zuffenhausen.
A total of 5,381 one-make 911 race cars have been made since 1990.
International News
New Porsche 911 Cup racer debuts with enhancements
Gentlemen racers will now get a faster, stronger and more reliable track tool
Porsche on Friday unveiled the new 911 Cup — the latest evolution of its one-make cup racing car. The new car replaces the 911 GT3 Cup race car in the various Carrera Cup series.
It’s based on the 992.2 generation of the 911 and features several detailed refinements that enhance performance, operating costs and introduces a new naming strategy. From now on, only cars intended for open-brand racing series or specific segments will carry the “GT” suffix combined with a number in their designation, as is the case with the new evolution of the 911 GT3 R, which also made its debut.
The new 911 Cup is visually different from its predecessor through a new front end, and a front spoiler lip that’s made up of three separate parts, allowing only the damaged sections to be replaced. This helps lower the packaging and shipping costs for spare parts. The removal of the daytime running lights serves a similar purpose. In the event of a collision, they can no longer damage the radiators behind them, nor do they require replacement afterwards.
New vanes behind the front wheel arches contribute to improved airflow along the front end, adding to create a more responsive front axle with greater precision in the corners.
The completely redesigned rear end gets updated connections between the swan-neck uprights and the wing for easier position adjustments, and the engine compartment cover like almost all the body components is made from recycled carbon fibre fleece combined with bio-based epoxy resin.
The water-cooled and naturally-aspirated 4.0l six-cylinder engine now makes 382kW, and incorporates series production components such as flow-optimised individual throttle valves and camshafts with extended valve opening times, another cost saving measure.
Engine service life remains unchanged, and requires an overhaul after 100 hours of track time.
A four-disc sintered metal racing clutch now handles power transmission to the sequential six-speed dog gearbox, allowing an increase in the engine speeds beyond 6,500rpm during a standing start.
An automatic engine restart function has also been introduced which activates as soon as the driver depresses the clutch pedal after an accidental stall.
Additionally, a new stroboscope function on the brake lights now alerts following drivers of a stalled vehicle while the braking system is upgraded with 380mm front discs and the cross-section increased from 32 to 35mm, wider brake pads and a more advanced ABS system.
A tighter turning radius makes manoeuvring through narrow street circuits easier, and steering lock is also increased for better countering of oversteer.
Inside is a new multifunction steering wheel with redesigned functions of rotary controls, and colour-illuminated control buttons.
Additional buttons appear on the central control panel with an additional menu page on the display, removing the need to connect a laptop for crew members to adjust the settings such as pit lane speed, exhaust mapping and steering angle reset.
“The latest 911 Cup car is stronger, faster and more practical, with refined cockpit ergonomics and updated electronics. It maintains — or even extends — service intervals despite enhanced performance, and incorporates recycled materials where suitable, said Volker Holzmeyer, Porsche Motorsport North America President and CEO.
The one-make series 911 Cup is produced alongside the series-production cars at Porsche’s main plant in Zuffenhausen.
A total of 5,381 one-make 911 race cars have been made since 1990.
A new analogue hyper car beckons from the UK
Bugatti Brouillard launches bespoke tailoring wing
American C8 Corvette Stingray sales officially start in SA
Chery launches Tiggo 8 Pro plug-in-hybrid in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
A new analogue hyper car beckons from the UK
Bugatti Brouillard launches bespoke tailoring wing
Rare, convertible Batur with ‘one plus one’ cockpit revealed
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.