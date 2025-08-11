Local Launch
Chery launches Tiggo 8 Pro plug-in-hybrid in SA
The most powerful and efficient model yet has 255kW with potential to travel 1,200km on a tank
Chery SA has announced the start of sales of the new Tiggo 8 CSH (Chery Super Hybrid). The latest model follows the local launches of the Tiggo Cross CSH Hybrid and Tiggo 7 CSH Plug-in Hybrids and expands the offerings in the seven-seat SUV range that consists of the entry Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 1.6 TGDI 290T Executive 290T and the pair of the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max 2.0 TGDI 390T Executive, available as front and all-wheel drive (AWD) derivatives.
The latest addition is a front-wheel drive plug-in-hybrid that blends an 18.3kWh battery driving an electric motor with a new and smaller capacity 1.5l petrol four-cylinder engine for more power and efficiency, with a combined system output of 255kW and 525Nm. It’s the most powerful Chery Tiggo 8 derivative to date, though the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max 2.0TGDI 390T Executive AWD is the range topper with a price of R731,900. ..
