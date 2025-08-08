Bugatti Brouillard launches bespoke tailoring wing

The one-off Bugatti Brouillard is inspired by classic art and the company's 20th century coachbuilding. Picture: SUPPLIED
French brand Bugatti has unveiled the new Brouillard — the first product from its new “Solitaire range” — a bespoke tailoring programme. The one-off Brouillard that’s based on the Bugatti Mistral is named after company founder Ettore Bugatti's favourite white horse, and powered by the quad-turbo 16-cylinder engine with 1,193kW on tap.
It’s inspired by classical art and Bugatti's coachbuilding tradition which flourished in the early 20th century, and which resulted in creations such as the Type 57 SC Atlantic. The Brouillard’s lower third of the vehicle is finished in dark tones and the upper two-thirds create a lighter silhouette.
“Making something look simple is, in reality, incredibly complex. The design must integrate all the necessary technological aspects, including the thermodynamics and aerodynamics of a 1,193kW hypercar while adhering to a core ethos established by both us and the customer, says Bugatti design director Frank Heyl.
The cabin for two is crafted with exquisite detail and materials that are fit for an ultra rare acquisition. Picture: SUPPLIED
The design philosophy of the Brouillard seamlessly integrates functional elements into the sculptural body. Air intakes direct air through the radiators, creating a pressure drop that improves airflow and optimises cooling performance. The fixed rear wing ensures aerodynamic balance while emphasising the car’s elegant silhouette while the large rear diffuser maximises functional surface area through an innovative exhaust pipe layout and represents the culmination of the W16 platform's evolution.
The craftsmanship in the interior reaches a new dimension. An extraordinary combination of materials including bespoke tartan fabrics from Paris and green-tinted carbon fibre, and a variety of aluminium components unite tradition and innovation. The glass roof creates an airy, cathedral-like feeling of space, while the centre line flows seamlessly from outside to inside — visible through the transparent glass above.
Embroidered horse motifs in the door panels and backrests, seats individually designed according to the owner’s wishes in exclusive leather patterns and a gearshift knob machined from a single block of aluminium, and featuring a glass insert with a miniature sculpture of Ettore’s favourite horse.
Horse motifs and exclusive materials such as green carbon fibre decorate the cabin. Picture: SUPPLIED
The owner of the first Brouillard is an extremely passionate Bugatti collector who loves vintage and new models of the brand, but also the exceptional furniture of Carlo Bugatti and the bronze sculptures of Rembrandt Bugatti. The car combines the craftsmanship and artistic prowess of the Bugatti family.
The Bugatti Brouillard will be officially unveiled during Monterey Car Week from August 8-17 in the US. The company says a maximum of two cars will be created each year as part of the programme, ensuring exclusivity.
