A new analogue hyper car beckons from the UK

The GP1 is by Garage & Co, employing a naturally aspirated V12 engine and manual transmission

08 August 2025 - 15:49
by Motor News Reporter
The rendered new Garagisti & Co GP1 hyper car is inspired by the wedge shaped icons of the eighties. Picture: SUPPLIED
Garagisti & Co is a British marque crafting ultra-low-volume analogue hypercars engineered for the future. 

On Friday, the company unveiled the GP1, a fully analogue hyper car designed for both road and track, though in rendered form. It’s built using a lightweight carbon monocoque chassis for a 1,000kg dry weight. It’s powered by a naturally aspirated V12 engine in an era dominated by electric and hybrid systems.

The company says the GP1 stands as a purist’s machine that exists for no other reason than to make the act of driving an unfiltered joy, with an engine developed by Italtecnica Srl, the Italian engineering firm that was responsible for building the 2.1 turbocharged four-cylinder engine found in the Kimera EVO37 — the modern reinterpretation of the legendary Lancia 037 rally car from the 1980s.

The cockpit is planned as snug and distraction free space to engage the analogue mechanicals. Picture: SUPPLIED
The motor delivers 597kW at 9,000rpm and more than 700Nm of torque, and is designed not just to perform but to delight with a mechanical soundtrack reminiscent of motorsports engines from a bygone era. It’s paired with a six-speed manual gearbox by Xtrac and the underside accommodates large rear diffusers to deliver ground-effect performance.

Renowned motorsport-grade component suppliers include Brembo and Öhlins, and comfort, measured cabin noise and luggage space for grand touring form part of the targets. The GP1 figure blends cues from the age wedge designs, and it is styled by former Bugatti and Rimac employee Angel Guerra. 

The interior is sculpted for driving purity and little distraction. Ventilation is integrated into the design, eliminating ducts and clutter with no oversized screens or unnecessary gimmicks. 

Garagisti & Co GP1 says only 25 road cars will be built, each hand-finished to its commissioner’s specification at a cost starting from R58.3m plus local taxes.

The bespoke, naturally-aspirated V12 engine will breathe through a quartet of tailpipes. Picture: SUPPLIED
“What if the golden age of analogue supercars never ended? What if icons such as the Countach Evoluzione had sparked a lineage rather than a dead-end? What would the great cars of the ‘eighties, ‘nineties and early 2000s look such as today if they’d evolved with new technology but kept their analogue soul, asked Mario Escudero, co-founder of Garagisti & Co?

“We brought together some of the best minds in the world and answered that question with our hands, our hearts, and our passion. The GP1 is our answer.”

