Volkswagen Tayron’s order books now open

The new VW Tayron is a new SUV offering that slots between the Tiguan and Touareg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen SA announced on Thursday that the Tayron SUV, a replacement of the seven-seat Tiguan Allspace, is now available for pre-order.
The model that will get its first public debut at the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami from August 29-31 is designed to be a capable all-rounder, well-suited to the needs of space-hungry families.
Measuring 4.79m in length, the Tayron is defined by a front end featuring narrow LED headlamps and an illuminated Volkswagen logo.
The lower half of the bumper makes an equally strong visual statement, with large diagonally shaped side air intakes and a gloss-black, diamond-pattern radiator grille.
At the rear, the Tayron stands out with another illuminated VW logo and a full-width LED light bar connecting the taillights.
The Tayron’s tailgate sports a LED light-bar and an illuminated VW logo. Picture: SUPPLIED
Local buyers can choose from three specification levels: Base; Life; and the flagship R-Line.
The five-seater Base model includes standard features such as eco LED headlights, park assist, blind spot monitoring with rear traffic alert, a 12.9” touchscreen infotainment system, adaptive cruise control with front assist and lane keeping assist.
Step up to the Tayron Life and you get additional features like three-zone automatic climate control, 10-colour ambient lighting, multifunctional driving experience control, App-Connect with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, light assist, nine airbags and the option of seven seats.
A seven-seater configuration is available as an option. Picture: SUPPLIED
The top-spec Tayron R-Line adds a sporty front bumper, LED Plus headlights with automatic high-beam control, Varenna leather seats with R-Line embroidery, heated front seats with massage function, 30-colour ambient lighting and 19” Coventry alloys.
All three models are powered by a 1.4l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 110kW and 250Nm, delivered to the front wheels through a seven-speed DSG gearbox.
Customers interested in pre-ordering the Tayron can do so via the Volkswagen SA website. Pricing will be announced closer to the official launch date.
Local News
Volkswagen Tayron’s order books now open
The new model replaces the Tiguan Allspace and slots below the Touareg in VW’s SUV line-up
