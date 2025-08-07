International News
Mercedes celebrates 600,000th G-Class produced
A full-electric G580 rolled of the production line, marking the prestigious milestone
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class celebrates a production milestone of 600,000 units with a fully-electric, Obsidian black metallic Mercedes‑Benz G580 rolling off the assembly line. The iconic off-roader is produced in Graz, Austria at Magna Steyr vehicle assembly facilities on behalf of Mercedes-Benz since 1979.
Alongside the S and E‑Class, it’s one of the longest-produced passenger car model series in the history of Mercedes‑Benz with a cult-like following. The first G-Models combined all-wheel drive, differential locks and the robust ladder frame with on-road driving comfort, and available with four engine variants, covering a power range from 53kW to 110kW...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.