American C8 Corvette Stingray sales officially start in SA

The C8 Stingray is powered by a mid-mounted 6.2l V8 engine producing 369kW and 637Nm. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fans of American sports cars will be pleased to learn that the right-hand drive Corvette C8 Stingray is now available locally through CVH Auto Group, local importers of the Maserati and LDV brands.
The Stingray is the entry-level model of the range, powered by 6.2l V8 engine producing 369kW and 637Nm.
Power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (sorry, purists, there’s no manual option here), enabling a 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 300km/h.
Available in both coupé and convertible body styles, the Stingray features a driver-focused cockpit equipped with a customisable digital instrument cluster, a 12.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, 10-speaker Bose premium sound system and eight-way power-adjustable GT1 seats trimmed in Mulan leather. A reverse camera is also standard.
All local models come standard with Chevrolet’s Z51 performance package, which adds a sports exhaust, upgraded cooling system and track-tuned suspension. Picture: SUPPLIED
All local models come standard with Chevrolet’s Z51 performance package, which adds a sports exhaust, upgraded cooling system and track-tuned suspension. A driver mode selector is also included, offering preset modes for Weather, Tour, Sport, and Track as well as a fully customisable MyMode setting.
The US is a left-hand drive market, but General Motors (GM) assembles right-hand drive Corvette ranges for export to various countries including Japan, Australia and the UK.
“These are not grey imports or aftermarket conversions — they’re authentic performance machines delivered directly through our established global partnerships,” according to CVH group, and are fully homologated for local roads and offered with tailored finance and insurance options.
The vehicles will be sold through CVH Group’s HQ in Bryanston and maintained at the same facilities with service workshops and from the satellite outlet in the Western Cape.
The Stingray features a driver-focused cockpit equipped with a customisable digital instrument cluster and 12.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Corvette range includes the battery-powered E-Ray, track-focused Z06 with a naturally-aspirated 5.5l V8 producing 500kW, and the potent ZR1 and all-wheel drive equipped ZR1 X with outputs of 793kW from a twin-turbocharged V8 engine.
The wheels are in motion to start marketing the rest of the range.
The CVH Auto Group has confirmed ten pre-sold Stingray units, with five owners set to receive their new toys this weekend.
The Corvette Stingray is sold with a service plan and warranty, and pricing starts at R3,700,000.
Local Launch
American C8 Corvette Stingray sales officially start in SA
The Stingray arrives first, with the more potent Z06 and ZR1 models planned for local introduction
Fans of American sports cars will be pleased to learn that the right-hand drive Corvette C8 Stingray is now available locally through CVH Auto Group, local importers of the Maserati and LDV brands.
The Stingray is the entry-level model of the range, powered by 6.2l V8 engine producing 369kW and 637Nm.
Power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (sorry, purists, there’s no manual option here), enabling a 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 300km/h.
Available in both coupé and convertible body styles, the Stingray features a driver-focused cockpit equipped with a customisable digital instrument cluster, a 12.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, 10-speaker Bose premium sound system and eight-way power-adjustable GT1 seats trimmed in Mulan leather. A reverse camera is also standard.
All local models come standard with Chevrolet’s Z51 performance package, which adds a sports exhaust, upgraded cooling system and track-tuned suspension. A driver mode selector is also included, offering preset modes for Weather, Tour, Sport, and Track as well as a fully customisable MyMode setting.
The US is a left-hand drive market, but General Motors (GM) assembles right-hand drive Corvette ranges for export to various countries including Japan, Australia and the UK.
“These are not grey imports or aftermarket conversions — they’re authentic performance machines delivered directly through our established global partnerships,” according to CVH group, and are fully homologated for local roads and offered with tailored finance and insurance options.
The vehicles will be sold through CVH Group’s HQ in Bryanston and maintained at the same facilities with service workshops and from the satellite outlet in the Western Cape.
The Corvette range includes the battery-powered E-Ray, track-focused Z06 with a naturally-aspirated 5.5l V8 producing 500kW, and the potent ZR1 and all-wheel drive equipped ZR1 X with outputs of 793kW from a twin-turbocharged V8 engine.
The wheels are in motion to start marketing the rest of the range.
The CVH Auto Group has confirmed ten pre-sold Stingray units, with five owners set to receive their new toys this weekend.
The Corvette Stingray is sold with a service plan and warranty, and pricing starts at R3,700,000.
Just landed: Range Rover Sport SV Carbon edition
Cadillac will add value as eleventh F1 team, says McLaren
Roomy and racy BMW M5 Touring goes on sale in SA
JLR appoints PB Balaji as new CEO
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Volkswagen Tayron’s order books now open
Mercedes celebrates 600,000th G-Class produced
Just landed: Range Rover Sport SV Carbon edition
Cadillac will add value as eleventh F1 team, says McLaren
Petrol price decreases from midnight, diesel price to increase
Roomy and racy BMW M5 Touring goes on sale in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.