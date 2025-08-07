Life / Motoring

Local Launch

American C8 Corvette Stingray sales officially start in SA

The Stingray arrives first, with the more potent Z06 and ZR1 models planned for local introduction

07 August 2025 - 17:38
by Phuti Mpyane
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The C8 Stingray is powered by a mid-mounted 6.2l V8 engine producing 369kW and 637Nm. Picture: SUPPLIED
The C8 Stingray is powered by a mid-mounted 6.2l V8 engine producing 369kW and 637Nm. Picture: SUPPLIED

Fans of American sports cars will be pleased to learn that the right-hand drive Corvette C8 Stingray is now available locally through CVH Auto Group, local importers of the Maserati and LDV brands.

The Stingray is the entry-level model of the range, powered by 6.2l V8 engine producing 369kW and 637Nm. 

Power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (sorry, purists, there’s no manual option here), enabling a 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 300km/h.

Available in both coupé and convertible body styles, the Stingray features a driver-focused cockpit equipped with a customisable digital instrument cluster, a 12.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, 10-speaker Bose premium sound system and eight-way power-adjustable GT1 seats trimmed in Mulan leather. A reverse camera is also standard.

All local models come standard with Chevrolet’s Z51 performance package, which adds a sports exhaust, upgraded cooling system and track-tuned suspension. Picture: SUPPLIED
All local models come standard with Chevrolet’s Z51 performance package, which adds a sports exhaust, upgraded cooling system and track-tuned suspension. Picture: SUPPLIED

All local models come standard with Chevrolet’s Z51 performance package, which adds a sports exhaust, upgraded cooling system and track-tuned suspension. A driver mode selector is also included, offering preset modes for Weather, Tour, Sport, and Track as well as a fully customisable MyMode setting.

The US is a left-hand drive market, but General Motors (GM) assembles right-hand drive Corvette ranges for export to various countries including Japan, Australia and the UK.

“These are not grey imports or aftermarket conversions — they’re authentic performance machines delivered directly through our established global partnerships,” according to CVH group, and are fully homologated for local roads and offered with tailored finance and insurance options.

The vehicles will be sold through CVH Group’s HQ in Bryanston and maintained at the same facilities with service workshops and from the satellite outlet in the Western Cape.

The Stingray features a driver-focused cockpit equipped with a customisable digital instrument cluster and 12.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Stingray features a driver-focused cockpit equipped with a customisable digital instrument cluster and 12.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Corvette range includes the battery-powered E-Ray, track-focused Z06 with a naturally-aspirated 5.5l V8 producing 500kW, and the potent ZR1 and all-wheel drive equipped ZR1 X with outputs of 793kW from a twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

The wheels are in motion to start marketing the rest of the range.

The CVH Auto Group has confirmed ten pre-sold Stingray units, with five owners set to receive their new toys this weekend. 

The Corvette Stingray is sold with a service plan and warranty, and pricing starts at R3,700,000.

Just landed: Range Rover Sport SV Carbon edition

It is expected to launch in SA in late 2025 at R3.8m
Life
1 day ago

Cadillac will add value as eleventh F1 team, says McLaren

General Motors-backed team have taken staff from rival outfits and are competing for sponsorship
Life
1 day ago

Roomy and racy BMW M5 Touring goes on sale in SA

The estate version of the seminal performance sedan arrives with a starting price of R2,8m
Life
2 days ago

JLR appoints PB Balaji as new CEO

He joins from parent company Tata as Jaguar Land Rover undergoes its Reimagine Strategy
Life
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
How driving demerits will work
Life / Motoring
2.
A family’s sacred pilgrimage to the Kruger Park
Life
3.
REVIEW: Diesel Tank 300 is fuel frugal, cushy and ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Just landed: Range Rover Sport SV Carbon edition
Life / Motoring
5.
Five books to read in August
Life / Books

Related Articles

Volkswagen Tayron’s order books now open

Life / Motoring

Mercedes celebrates 600,000th G-Class produced

Life / Motoring

Just landed: Range Rover Sport SV Carbon edition

Life / Motoring

Cadillac will add value as eleventh F1 team, says McLaren

Life / Motoring

Petrol price decreases from midnight, diesel price to increase

National

Roomy and racy BMW M5 Touring goes on sale in SA

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.