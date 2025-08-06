REVIEW: Diesel Tank 300 is fuel frugal, cushy and gritty

The GWM Tank 300's new 2.4l turbodiesel engine makes it a more compelling buy with its multiplicity of uses. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
If you want an all-terrain vehicle that combines the best off-road qualities such as diff-locks, low-range gearing and a 700mm wading depth with the lower fuel consumption of a crossover, the new diesel-powered GWM Tank 300 2.4T Ultra Luxury 4WD has an ace up its sleeve.
At R739,900 it costs R40K less than the petrol-powered Tank 300 2.0T Ultra Luxury 4WD. It’s sold standard with a seven-year/200,000km warranty and a seven-year/75,000km service plan.
The Chinese SUV is powered by a 2.4l turbodiesel motor with 135kW and 480Nm of torque, and mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.
The output compares well when pitted against the four-cylinder petrol turbo with 162kW and 380Nm, but it’s outgunned by the petrol hybrid Tank 300 2.0 HEV derivative with its punchier 255kW and 648Nm output.
Predictably, diesel has proven the popular choice for serious bundu bashers in SA, and the capability and ruggedness of the entire Tank 300 range is unquestionable, though the mid-size mud-plugger isn’t the most famous name in off-road circles. It certainly looks the part with its rugged, boxy design.
It also comes with a great deal of off-road features such as terrain response, an adjustable 4x4 system, knobby all-terrain tyres, generous approach and departure angles and 224mm of ground clearance.
The recessed main display was the only niggle in an otherwise well packaged vehicle. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Desirable features include electric, leather-clad, heated and ventilated seats with massage function. Standard features also include steering wheel paddle-shifters, reversing camera, dual zone air conditioning, electric sunroof, a premium audio system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, voice activated commands and a fully digital instrument panel.
The spacious cabin has grab handles and a large 400l boot accessed through a side-hinged tailgate. The rear seats fold to create 1,635l of loading space, with roof rails if you need to load more.
Computerised and touch-operated features add a touch of modernity, though the main display screen is impractically recessed into the dash, and requires a stretch to prod menus. The general vibe and ergonomics are good, though.
A full tank of diesel promises more than 950km from the 78l tank. The test car didn’t disappoint, with fuel consumption averaging 7.4l/100km — much more frugal than the 14.3l we achieved in the Tank 300 hybrid.
On the road, the car is easy to drive with light steering and good poise. The damping is satisfactory rather than lush, and with little of the associated gawkishness and strained turning characteristics of an off-roader that’s built on a ladder-frame chassis.
It didn’t struggle to crawl in gridlocked traffic, either, or to accelerate to higher speeds when the roads opened, the effortlessness assured by the refined and tractable engine with no lag or hectic noise intrusion into the cabin.
The fairly intuitive standard fitment active cruise control monitors cars in front and is able to brake to a standstill.
An augmented view of the approaching traffic using graphics is included. Safety and assistance systems include front collision warning, lane keep assistance, brake assist, automatic emergency braking, traffic jam assistance, driver fatigue monitoring, anti-slip regulation, traction control, roll movement intervention and second collision mitigation.
The 400l boot is large enough to swallow school bags and groceries and family sized luggage for a weekend getaway. Picture: SUPPLIED
The vehicle’s breadth of capability is impressive. You can use it for the weekly work and school runs then confidently head to the mountains at the weekend.
With a price of R739,900, the Tank 300 2.4T Ultra Luxury AWD has the comfort and refinement of many similarly priced AWD crossovers but with superior off-road skills as an added bonus.
Road Test
REVIEW: Diesel Tank 300 is fuel frugal, cushy and gritty
GWM’s new off-roader could be the ultimate daily school runner and weekend warrior rolled into one
Frugality is a big feather in its cap.
