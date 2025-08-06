Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Cadillac will add value as eleventh F1 team, says McLaren

06 August 2025 - 09:27
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Cadillac secured approval of their bid in March after a 764-day entry process and initial opposition from Formula One and the other 10 teams wary of a potential reduction in the share of revenues. Picture: CADILLAC RACING.
Cadillac secured approval of their bid in March after a 764-day entry process and initial opposition from Formula One and the other 10 teams wary of a potential reduction in the share of revenues. Picture: CADILLAC RACING.

Cadillac’s arrival in Formula 1 next year as an 11th team will bring added financial value with new partners and more fan engagement rather than diluting resources, according to McLaren’s US CEO Zak Brown.

The General Motors-backed team have taken staff from rival outfits, their European headquarters at Silverstone being close to other factories, and are competing for sponsorship.

However, Brown, whose team is dominating this year's championship after winning the 2024 constructors' title, saw no reason to fear a dilution of resources.

“I think on employees they are definitely going to take a lot more than they give, which is fine,” he said at last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

“My general view is if someone wants to work for a rival team then shame on me. For sponsors, I think they'll bring more new to the table than take.”

Brown expected Cadillac to bring more competition eventually, though they faced a tough challenge as newcomers, and more fans to a series that has three US rounds and a growing audience in the US.

“Will we get a better US TV deal, more American presence? I think their sponsors and Cadillac will spend money in the sport and the teams get a percentage of that so I see them as a value add to the sport,” he added.

“I’m not worried about some of the short term-ness of they are going to take an employee here or there or poach a sponsor here or there. I think the contribution will be bigger than that.”

Cadillac secured approval of their bid in March after a 764-day entry process and initial opposition from Formula One and the other 10 teams wary of a potential reduction in the share of revenues.

The team are also backed by TWG Global, whose CEO Mark Walter has an estimated net worth of $12.5bn (R223bn), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The first new team since US-owned Haas debuted in 2016 said in July they were two thirds of the way towards a targeted headcount of 600 by next season and no longer the smallest outfit.

Reuters

Hamilton gives in to self loathing in Hungary

Seven-times world champion cut a despondent figure as he struggled to 12th place
Life
2 days ago

Norris holds off McLaren teammate Piastri for Hungarian GP win

George Russell was a distant third to complete Sunday’s Hungaroring podium for Mercedes
Sport
2 days ago

SA ‘on the brink’ of confirming F1 Grand Prix at Kyalami

Sports minister McKenzie names potential sponsors ahead of ‘crucial’ meeting with F1 bosses
Life
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
How driving demerits will work
Life / Motoring
2.
BIG READ: The noisy violence of change through ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
A family’s sacred pilgrimage to the Kruger Park
Life
4.
An architecture tuned into life’s ordinary and ...
Life
5.
Roomy and racy BMW M5 Touring goes on sale in SA
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

JLR appoints PB Balaji as new CEO

Life / Motoring

Petrol price decreases from midnight, diesel price to increase

National

How driving demerits will work

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.