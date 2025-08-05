Roomy and racy BMW M5 Touring goes on sale in SA

The silhouette of a wagon with 535kW and 1,000Nm on tap. Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW SA has announced the start of sales of the BMW M5 Touring model. The base price of the practicality minded performance car is R2,795,000.
Powered by the same hybrid power train as the sedan M5, the Touring version blends a powerful V8 engine mated to an eDrive motor to generate a system output of 535kW and 1,000Nm with the capacity to load 500l or a maximum of 1,630l. It also has the option of a trailer coupling to pull a maximum 2,000kg.
The utility doesn’t compromise the athletic disposition. The sport wagon comes standard with an adjustable M xDrive AWD system and is also fitted with M Drive Professional, which features boost control, a lap timer and track view, and the M drivers package for a top speed of 305km/h. It can drive up to 70km on electricity alone.
Styling and specification items for SA customers include specific, mixed size 20- and-21 inch alloy wheels, carbon mirror caps, panorama glass roof, a newly designed M leather steering wheel, multifunction seats and rear sun blinds, as well as six upholstery possibilities.
Options on offer are the deletion of the model designation, a trailer tow hitch, M carbon brakes and brake calipers finished in high gloss black. Ten exterior colours — including Isle of Man green, Marina bay blue, Storm bay and Frozen deep grey from the BMW Individual palette — are offered.
Six upholstery options are on offer for the M5 Touring, including the Kyalami orange and black. Picture: SUPPLIED
“The BMW M5 Touring follows the successful market introduction of the BMW M5 Sedan in SA last year. The addition of the Touring derivative to our arsenal speaks to the overwhelming popularity of this model,” says Renier Beneke, GM for sales and distribution at BMW SA.
It is sold standard with a two-year vehicle and eight-year battery warranty/100,000km and a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.
