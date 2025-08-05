Life / Motoring

JLR appoints PB Balaji as new CEO

He joins from parent company Tata as Jaguar Land Rover undergoes its Reimagine Strategy

05 August 2025 - 10:01
by Denis Droppa
PB Balaji succeeds Adrian Mardell at a transformational time in JLR’s history. Picture: SUPPLIED
PB Balaji succeeds Adrian Mardell at a transformational time in JLR’s history. Picture: SUPPLIED

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the British arm of Tata Motors, has appointed PB Balaji as CEO officer from November 2025.

He succeeds Adrian Mardell, who retired after three years as CEO and 35 years with the company.

Balaji has been serving as the group CFO of the Tata Motors Group since November 2017 and has 32 years of experience in the automotive and consumer goods industries across finance and supply chain functions. He has led global teams in multicultural environments in Mumbai, London, Singapore and Switzerland, and has been closely associated with the successful transformation at the Tata Motors Group.

Tata chair Natarajan Chandrasekaran said: “I would like to thank Adrian for the stellar turnaround of JLR and for delivering record results. I am delighted to appoint Balaji as the incoming CEO of the company. He has been associated with the company for the past many years and is familiar with the company, its strategy and has been working with the JLR leadership team.”

During Mardell’s tenure, JLR posted its highest profit in a decade, eliminated £5bn in debt and posted its strongest operational performance to date. 

It also made progress in its Reimagine Strategy, which aims to transform the company into a modern luxury business focused on sustainability and electrification. It involves reimagining both the Jaguar and Land Rover brands, with Jaguar becoming an all-electric luxury brand and Land Rover to launch electric variants.

Jaguar has a new logo and has undergone a dramatic styling renaissance. Its first new-generation electric vehicle (EV), based on the recently revealed Vision Type 00 concept car, is due to be unveiled later this year.

Mardell steps down as Jaguar Land Rover CEO

During his tenure, the British luxury carmaker  posted its highest profit in a decade
Life
4 days ago

FIRST DRIVE: Range Rover Electric

Coming in 2026, the battery-powered SUV delivers the brand’s typical luxury and off-road ability
Life
2 weeks ago

Dakar Defender makes its public debut at Goodwood Festival

Based on the high-performance Octa, it will compete in the new Dakar Stock category for production-based cars
Life
2 weeks ago
