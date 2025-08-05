Gas-powered Mustang headed to Festival of Motoring

The Ford Mustang will demonstrate LPG-power on the winding tarmac of the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in August. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Automotive Remanufacturers’ Association (ARA) will display a previous-generation Ford Mustang 5.0 GT converted to run on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at this year’s Festival of Motoring, to be held at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit from August 29-31.
The American Pony car's 5.0l V8 engine has been converted to run on LPG and delivers 328kW of power and 540Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds, with a top speed of 250km/h, according to ARA. The converted Ford Mustang will take to the track throughout the event.
ARA has been championing the use of LPG for cars since 2017 as a cleaner, more sustainable alternative fuel source through its ARA Gas Conversion Project (GCP). LPG is considered a cleaner fuel than petrol and diesel as it produces lower emissions of harmful pollutants including carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxide.
The ARA green drive initiative showcased at Automechanika 2024 highlights the potential of LPG, sparking growing interest from local workshop owners and fleet companies eager to explore conversion opportunities and diversify their businesses, said ARA. It demonstrated how growing awareness, supportive government policies and infrastructure investment are paving the way for LPG Autogas to play a pivotal role in SA’s future energy landscape, the company said.
“The Mustang is a guaranteed showstopper. Now, with its LPG conversion, it stands as a powerful symbol of the potential for greener, cleaner motoring — without compromising on performance” says Attie Serfontein, ARA national director.
“This conversion is not just a technological milestone — it’s a clear demonstration of how innovation in the automotive aftermarket can drive a more sustainable future. Whether you’re an auto aficionado, an industry stakeholder, or simply passionate about the planet, this is your chance to experience innovation in motion — and hear the iconic roar of a Mustang, redefined by sustainability.”
