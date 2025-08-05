Life / Motoring

NEWS

Gas-powered Mustang headed to Festival of Motoring

The local LPG conversion sustains the high-performance outputs with lower emissions

05 August 2025 - 12:57
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Ford Mustang will demonstrate LPG-power on the winding tarmac of the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in August. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Ford Mustang will demonstrate LPG-power on the winding tarmac of the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in August. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Automotive Remanufacturers’ Association (ARA) will display a previous-generation Ford Mustang 5.0 GT converted to run on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at this year’s Festival of Motoring, to be held at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit from August 29-31.

The American Pony car's 5.0l V8 engine has been converted to run on LPG and delivers 328kW of power and 540Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds, with a top speed of 250km/h, according to ARA. The converted Ford Mustang will take to the track throughout the event.

ARA has been championing the use of LPG for cars since 2017 as a cleaner, more sustainable alternative fuel source through its ARA Gas Conversion Project (GCP). LPG is considered a cleaner fuel than petrol and diesel as it produces lower emissions of harmful pollutants including carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxide. 

The ARA green drive initiative showcased at Automechanika 2024 highlights the potential of LPG, sparking growing interest from local workshop owners and fleet companies eager to explore conversion opportunities and diversify their businesses, said ARA. It demonstrated how growing awareness, supportive government policies and infrastructure investment are paving the way for LPG Autogas to play a pivotal role in SA’s future energy landscape, the company said.

“The Mustang is a guaranteed showstopper. Now, with its LPG conversion, it stands as a powerful symbol of the potential for greener, cleaner motoring — without compromising on performance” says Attie Serfontein, ARA national director.

“This conversion is not just a technological milestone — it’s a clear demonstration of how innovation in the automotive aftermarket can drive a more sustainable future. Whether you’re an auto aficionado, an industry stakeholder, or simply passionate about the planet, this is your chance to experience innovation in motion — and hear the iconic roar of a Mustang, redefined by sustainability.”

Hotter VW Amarok and Golf GTI coming to SA in 2025

The double-cab has 222kW and the GTI packs 195kW, and both use petrol turbo engines
Life
2 weeks ago

New iCaur brand coming to SA in 2026

It's another Chery subsidiary that specialises in cheeky little electric crossovers
Life
2 weeks ago

Toshimitsu Tanaka appointed new MD of Subaru in SA

Before joining Subaru, Tanaka held senior positions within Toyota Tsusho Group
Life
1 day ago

Electric GLC to debut glowing new Mercedes grille in September

Both the new model and the lit grid will debut at the IAA Mobility show in Munich
Life
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
An architecture tuned into life’s ordinary and ...
Life
2.
BIG READ: The noisy violence of change through ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
How driving demerits will work
Life / Motoring
4.
How Tesla’s industry leading brand loyalty took a ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: An earlier ...
Life

Related Articles

GALLERY: Highlights of the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Life / Motoring

Inaugural TrackFest 2025 open to all motorcycle riders

Life / Motoring

WATCH: Track test of the new Lamborghini Temerario

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.