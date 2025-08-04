Tanaka has over 30 years of experience in the global automotive sector.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Subaru Southern Africa has appointed Toshimitsu Tanaka as its new MD, effective August 1 2025. He has succeeded Andrew Marshall, who retired after five years at the helm.
Tanaka brings more than 30 years of experience in the global automotive sector. His international career spans key leadership roles across Africa, North America and Asia, most recently as deputy MD of Subaru Southern Africa, a role he has held for two years.
Before joining Subaru, Tanaka held senior positions within Toyota Tsusho Group. He also played a pivotal role in establishing Toyota Tsusho Africa’s facilities in Durban as project leader.
With deep insight into both the SA automotive landscape and the broader global market, Tanaka is ideally positioned to lead Subaru into its next chapter, says Subaru.
Tanaka said his focus will be on expanding the brand’s presence and enhancing the customer experience across the region.
Subaru is a niche brand that sells four model ranges in SA: the Crosstrek, Forester, Outback and WRX.
MOVERS & SHAKERS
Toshimitsu Tanaka appointed new MD of Subaru in SA
Before joining Subaru, Tanaka held senior positions within Toyota Tsusho Group
