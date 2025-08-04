Life / Motoring

MOVERS & SHAKERS

Toshimitsu Tanaka appointed new MD of Subaru in SA

Before joining Subaru, Tanaka held senior positions within Toyota Tsusho Group

04 August 2025 - 11:19
by Motor News Reporter
Tanaka has over 30 years of experience in the global automotive sector. Picture: SUPPLIED
Subaru Southern Africa has appointed Toshimitsu Tanaka as its new MD, effective August 1 2025. He has succeeded Andrew Marshall, who retired after five years at the helm. 

Tanaka brings more than 30 years of experience in the global automotive sector. His international career spans key leadership roles across Africa, North America and Asia, most recently as deputy MD of  Subaru Southern Africa, a role he has held for  two years. 

Before joining Subaru, Tanaka held senior positions within Toyota Tsusho Group. He also played a pivotal role in establishing Toyota Tsusho Africa’s facilities in Durban as project leader.

With deep insight into both the SA automotive landscape and the broader global market, Tanaka is ideally positioned to lead Subaru into its next chapter, says Subaru. 

Tanaka said his focus will be on expanding the brand’s presence and enhancing the customer experience across the region.

Subaru is a niche brand that sells four model ranges in SA: the Crosstrek, Forester, Outback and WRX.

Subaru opens new dealerships in Cape Town and Windhoek

Bellville dealership begins operations in Cape Town as new service centre opens in Windhoek
Life
9 months ago

Latest Subaru Forester expected in SA in 2025

Sixth-generation model refines its offering of practicality for both on- and off-road conditions
Life
1 year ago

REVIEW: Why the Subaru Crosstrek wants to be a rally star

Top-notch handling is muzzled by so-so power and an unhelpful gearbox
Life
1 year ago
