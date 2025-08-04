Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Hamilton gives in to self loathing in Hungary

Seven-times world champion cut a despondent figure as he struggled to 12th place

04 August 2025 - 09:17
by Alan Baldwin
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
On Saturday Hamilton had told reporters that "I'm useless, absolutely useless" and said Ferrari "probably need to change driver." Picture: REUTERS
On Saturday Hamilton had told reporters that "I'm useless, absolutely useless" and said Ferrari "probably need to change driver." Picture: REUTERS

Lewis Hamilton said there was a lot going on in the background after he finished 12th in the Hungarian Grand Prix, a day after calling himself useless and suggesting Ferrari should find a replacement.

The seven-times world champion cut a despondent figure, giving only terse replies to media questions about the race and his earlier words, but confirmed he would return after the August break.

“I look forward to coming back,” he said. “Hopefully, I will be back, yeah.”

On Saturday Hamilton had told reporters that “it’s me every time. I’m useless, absolutely useless” and said Ferrari “probably need to change driver”.

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur said Hamilton, the most successful F1 driver of all time but lapped on Sunday, was demanding of everyone but most of all of himself.

He said it was a tough situation to be 12th on the grid, at a circuit where he has won a record eight times and been on pole nine, when teammate Charles Leclerc qualified in first place.

“I can understand the frustration from Lewis, that this is normal,” added the Frenchman. “So we will be back and we will perform.

“I don’t need to motivate him. Honestly, he’s frustrated, but not demotivated. It’s a completely different story.”

Leclerc ultimately finished fourth after leading for much of the race.

Hamilton’s former Mercedes boss Toto Wolff also spoke out strongly in the 40-year-old Briton’s defence, calling his Saturday comments just “Lewis wearing his heart on his sleeve”.

“It was very raw. It was out of himself and we had it in the past when he felt that he underperformed his own expectations,” added the Austrian.

“He’s been that emotional, emotionally transparent since he was a young boy, a young adult. So he’s got to beat himself up.

“He’s the GOAT (greatest of all time) and will always be the GOAT and nobody’s going to take that away.”

Wolff said also that he was sure Hamilton had unfinished business in Formula One, after losing controversially in 2021 what would have been a record eighth title, and still had what it takes.

“He shouldn’t go anywhere next year,” said the Mercedes boss. “Brand new cars, completely different to drive, new power units … I hope he stays on for many more years and certainly next year is going to be an important one.”

Reuters

Norris holds off McLaren teammate Piastri for Hungarian GP win

George Russell was a distant third to complete Sunday’s Hungaroring podium for Mercedes
Sport
19 hours ago

South African Champion tells SA’s colourful race history

The 304-page tome tracks the history of open-wheeler racing from the early 1900s up to modern times
Life
2 weeks ago

SA ‘on the brink’ of confirming F1 Grand Prix at Kyalami

Sports minister McKenzie names potential sponsors ahead of ‘crucial’ meeting with F1 bosses
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
An architecture tuned into life’s ordinary and ...
Life
2.
Identify a new KFC site and earn a R60k finder’s ...
Life
3.
Late night hosts unite against Trump
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
REVIEW: Range Rover Sport SV remains a classy hot ...
Life / Motoring
5.
CHRIS THURMAN: Humour and pathos merge in Andrew ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

Wanted Online: A day at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Life / Motoring

BMW M3 CS Touring sets new Nürburgring record

Life / Motoring

Ford to recall more than 312,000 US vehicles

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.