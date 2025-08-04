Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Electric GLC to debut glowing new Mercedes grille in September

Both the new model and the lit grid will debut at the IAA Mobility show in Munich

04 August 2025 - 11:57
by Motor News Reporter
The new Mercedes-Benz grille retains the hallmarks of the ‘star’ emblem but is now illuminated with optional animation. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Mercedes‑Benz chrome grille, the iconic feature with a shiny central star, is ready to evolve for the electric age.

For more than 100 years the grille has exhibited the prestige and status of the German brand, and it enters a new age through reduction, clean lines and technology debuting on the new electric GLC to be shown on September 7 at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany.

It features a wide and chromed frame, smoked-glass-effect lattice structure and integrated contour lighting. An illuminated version is available as an option, featuring 942 backlit dots and integrated with surrounding contour. The company says the new iteration with hi-tech pixel graphic is optionally available with animation.

“Our new iconic grille is not just a new front for the GLC, it redefines the face of our brand. It is the perfect fusion of lasting design codes reinterpreted for the future, making our cars instantly recognisable,” said Gorden Wagener, chief design officer, Mercedes‑Benz Group.

The new GLC with EQ technology is also the first Mercedes-Benz model in a completely new family of vehicles featuring MB.OS, the new in-house operating system with high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) designed to adapt to diverse needs and lifestyles. An all-new, seamless MBUX Hyperscreen is another new development in the electric GLC.

