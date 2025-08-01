ROAD TEST
REVIEW: Range Rover Sport SV remains a classy hot rod
The recipe for an all-conquering SUV has been remastered to good effect using BMW power
When the first iteration of the Range Rover Sport arrived in 2005 it found well-established German rivals including the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, formerly ML. Various trims and engines were offered but if you wanted a fast and luxurious SUV that could also tackle the rough stuff, there was little else on offer besides Land Rover’s new invention.
Meet the third-generation Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two. It continues the high-performance lineage, which was started by the Supercharged series in 2006 and followed by the SVR in 2018. The latest model debuted back in 2022 emerging as a lighter, faster and more refined athlete with the company’s signature reductive design of narrow panel shut lines...
