Mardell steps down as Jaguar Land Rover CEO

During his tenure, the British luxury carmaker posted its highest profit in a decade

01 August 2025 - 09:01
by Sam Tabahriti
Mardell, who joined Jaguar Land Rover in 1990, became CEO in November 2022. Picture: REUTERS
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) chief Adrian Mardell will step down after more than three decades at the company, having said he wanted to retire after three years as CEO, a spokesperson for the carmaker said on Thursday.

His successor would be announced in due course, the spokesperson added.

Mardell, who joined JLR in 1990, became CEO in November 2022 — after a stint as CFO from June 2019 — and spearheaded a major brand revamp at Jaguar.

During his tenure, the British luxury carmaker — a wholly owned subsidiary of India’s Tata Motors — posted its highest profit in a decade, eliminated £5bn in debt and posted its strongest operational performance to date.

JLR in April paused exports of its British-made vehicles to the US for a month after President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on all imported cars. It resumed exports in May.

The US, which accounts for almost a quarter of JLR’s global sales, is a key market for its high-margin Range Rover and Defender models.

JLR has no manufacturing presence in the US and its Range Rovers are built in Britain, now subject to a 10% levy, while its Defenders are assembled in Slovakia, which faces a 15% duty.

Jaguar has plants in Britain.

Mardell was among the guests at the opening of Trump’s new golf course in Scotland on Monday, part of the US president’s five-day visit to the UK.

Dakar Defender makes its public debut at Goodwood Festival

Based on the high-performance Octa, it will compete in the new Dakar Stock category for production-based cars
Life
2 weeks ago

Land Rover Trophy revives iconic off-road competition

The 4x4 contest will have qualifiers in 74 countries with an October 2026 final in Africa
Life
2 weeks ago

Europe’s luxury carmakers Porsche and Aston Martin to hike US prices

Move by sports car legends could point the way for bigger brands to follow as companies pass on tariff costs
Life
1 day ago
