Ford to recall more than 312,000 US vehicles

Loss of power brake assist can increase the risk of a crash, US traffic safety body says

01 August 2025 - 11:20
by Disha Mishra
The recall affects certain 2025 Lincoln Navigator, F-150, Expedition, Bronco, and Ranger vehicles. Picture: REUTERS
The recall affects certain 2025 Lincoln Navigator, F-150, Expedition, Bronco, and Ranger vehicles. Picture: REUTERS

Ford is recalling 312,120 vehicles in the US as loss of power brake assist while driving can extend stopping distance and increase the risk of a crash, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.

The recall affects certain 2025 Lincoln Navigator, F-150, Expedition, Bronco and Ranger vehicles.

The agency flagged that the Electronic Brake Booster (EBB) module might fail while driving or using the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) feature, causing a loss of power brake assist.

As a remedy, the EBB module software will be updated over-the-air (OTA) or by a dealer, free of charge, NHTSA said.

Reuters

Ford issues safety recalls for four models in SA

The company says the recalls include its EcoSport, Puma, Everest and Ranger models
Life
1 week ago

VW recalls 253 Polo sedans over faulty rear seat belts

Recalled VWs, made available for sale from August 2022 to date, are over and above 18 recalled last week
Companies
1 week ago

Mercedes-Benz GLE recalled over risk of sudden power loss

Recall affects certain W167 models due to faulty processors in the control units of the high-voltage starter generators
Life
3 months ago
