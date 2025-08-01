Ford to recall more than 312,000 US vehicles

The recall affects certain 2025 Lincoln Navigator, F-150, Expedition, Bronco, and Ranger vehicles.
Fordis recalling 312,120 vehicles in the US as loss of power brake assist while driving can extend stopping distance and increase the risk of a crash, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.
The recall affects certain 2025 Lincoln Navigator, F-150, Expedition, Bronco and Ranger vehicles.
The agency flagged that the Electronic Brake Booster (EBB) module might fail while driving or using the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) feature, causing a loss of power brake assist.
As a remedy, the EBB module software will be updated over-the-air (OTA) or by a dealer, free of charge, NHTSA said.
