The event will be held in the DHL stadium.
Picture: SUPPLIED
SA will host a round of the FIM World Supercross championships for the first time this year.
On December 13 the DHL Stadium in Cape Town will stage the season finale of the five-round 2025 championship, with the world’s best supercross riders going head to head .
The South African GP will close out a global tour that kicks off in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 18 and spans five continents.
Tickets priced from R450 are on sale at showtime.co.za and ticketmaster.co.za, with a range of options available, from general admission to premium seats and VIP hospitality. The family friendly racing event will have food stalls and music.
“Bringing World Supercross to Cape Town is a massive moment for the sport in our country,” said Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. “SA has a proud motocross and supercross fan base, and we’re excited to host the season finale at the iconic DHL Stadium.
Luisa Fernandez, chief product officer of World Supercross, said: “Cape Town is the perfect setting for our 2025 championship finale. We’ve been working closely with local promoter Showtime Management and other South African partners to ensure this event delivers an unforgettable experience for everyone, both on and off the track.”
Supercross events take place on specially constructed tracks inside stadiums, differing from motocross which is on outdoor courses.
MOTORSPORT
SA to host world Supercross for the first time
The 2025 season finale takes place in Cape Town in December
