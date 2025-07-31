Renault names Francois Provost as new CEO

Renault named Francois Provost as CEO on Wednesday, opting for a low-profile insider to steer the French carmaker through growing competition and weak demand that triggered a profit warningearlier this month.
The rapid promotion of its head of partnerships, less than two months after former boss Luca de Meo’s abrupt departure to join luxury group Kering, comes at a critical time for Renault, which was preparing to roll out a new strategic plan later this year.
Little-known outside the group, Provost, 57, had spearheaded the carmaker’s previous transformation plan unveiled in 2022 by De Meo, and as director of partnerships, was heavily involved in implementing the former CEO’s vision of an asset-light approach to compete with much bigger rivals like Stellantis.
“Thanks to his expertise and knowledge of the company, we will be able to complete the implementation of our strategic plan, finalise the terms of the next one, and ensure its successful execution,” Chair Jean-Dominique Senard said in a statement.
Renault has fared better than many of its peers over the past year thanks to a focus on Europe that largely insulates it from trade turmoil caused by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
But its reliance on Europe makes it more vulnerable to the region's sluggish growth, and weaker-than-expected June volumes led it to cut its full-year margin forecast earlier this month and step up cost-cutting measures.
Extending partnership arrangements
The new strategic plan, dubbed “Futurama” by De Meo, aims to continue modernising the group’s vehicle range and building partnerships to help Renault keep up in the electric vehicle (EV) market, despite being smaller than many EV competitors such as Volkswagen, Tesla and China’s BYD.
Less of a product specialist than De Meo, Provost’s experience overseas and understanding of company strategy probably won over the board, said Michael Foundoukidis, an analyst at Oddo-BHF.
With more than 20 years’ experience at Renault, Provost also worked with De Meo on creating the EV unit Ampere, and brought investors into the internal combustion engine and hybrid powertrain business.
He has been pivotal in creating and extending Renault’s partnership arrangements, including its co-operation in South Korea with China’s Geely and the reshaping of Renault’s alliance with Nissan, said Morningstar analyst Rella Suskin.
A graduate of France’s Polytechnique and Mines engineering schools, Provost began his career at the ministry of economy and finance, before being appointed industrial adviser to the defence ministry.
His understanding of the public sector could help in his relations with the French government, one of Renault’s largest shareholders, with a 15% stake.
NEWS
Renault names Francois Provost as new CEO
The French carmaker has opted for a low-profile insider to steer it through growing competition and weak demand
Renault named Francois Provost as CEO on Wednesday, opting for a low-profile insider to steer the French carmaker through growing competition and weak demand that triggered a profit warning earlier this month.
The rapid promotion of its head of partnerships, less than two months after former boss Luca de Meo’s abrupt departure to join luxury group Kering, comes at a critical time for Renault, which was preparing to roll out a new strategic plan later this year.
Little-known outside the group, Provost, 57, had spearheaded the carmaker’s previous transformation plan unveiled in 2022 by De Meo, and as director of partnerships, was heavily involved in implementing the former CEO’s vision of an asset-light approach to compete with much bigger rivals like Stellantis.
“Thanks to his expertise and knowledge of the company, we will be able to complete the implementation of our strategic plan, finalise the terms of the next one, and ensure its successful execution,” Chair Jean-Dominique Senard said in a statement.
Renault has fared better than many of its peers over the past year thanks to a focus on Europe that largely insulates it from trade turmoil caused by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
But its reliance on Europe makes it more vulnerable to the region's sluggish growth, and weaker-than-expected June volumes led it to cut its full-year margin forecast earlier this month and step up cost-cutting measures.
Extending partnership arrangements
The new strategic plan, dubbed “Futurama” by De Meo, aims to continue modernising the group’s vehicle range and building partnerships to help Renault keep up in the electric vehicle (EV) market, despite being smaller than many EV competitors such as Volkswagen, Tesla and China’s BYD.
Less of a product specialist than De Meo, Provost’s experience overseas and understanding of company strategy probably won over the board, said Michael Foundoukidis, an analyst at Oddo-BHF.
With more than 20 years’ experience at Renault, Provost also worked with De Meo on creating the EV unit Ampere, and brought investors into the internal combustion engine and hybrid powertrain business.
He has been pivotal in creating and extending Renault’s partnership arrangements, including its co-operation in South Korea with China’s Geely and the reshaping of Renault’s alliance with Nissan, said Morningstar analyst Rella Suskin.
A graduate of France’s Polytechnique and Mines engineering schools, Provost began his career at the ministry of economy and finance, before being appointed industrial adviser to the defence ministry.
His understanding of the public sector could help in his relations with the French government, one of Renault’s largest shareholders, with a 15% stake.
Reuters
Jetour to unveil new models after strong start in SA
Mid-tier Renault Duster is suited to life in the urban lanes
Nissan SA plant battles tough calls in Chinese onslaught
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
New Renault Boreal SUV confirmed for SA
Renault wants to make cars cheaper by sharing tech
Briatore comes back from ‘lifetime ban’ as Alpine’s new team boss
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.