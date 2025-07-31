Kia and Hyundai shares dip after US trade deal

Shares of South Korean carmakers Hyundai and Kia fell on Thursday after US President Donald Trump said the US would charge a 15% tariff on imports from South Korea, including cars, as part of a trade deal.
While the agreement reduces vehicle tariffs from 25%, it removes the 2.5 percentage point advantage in tariffs that South Korean vehicle makers had enjoyed over Japanese rivals under the Korea-US free trade deal...
