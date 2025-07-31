WAGON WARS
BMW M3 CS Touring sets new Nürburgring record
The station-wagon BMW was just over a second slower than its sedan cousin, the BMW M3 CS
31 July 2025 - 13:21
The BMW M3 CS Touring has become the fastest station wagon around the Nürburgring-Nordschleife, with a time of 7:29.5 minutes.
Behind the wheel was BMW M development engineer Jörg Weidinger who broke the previous record by nearly six seconds. The previous fastest time, set by the BMW M3 Touring in 2022, was 7:35.060 minutes, which ousted the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate that previously held the record with a time of 7:45.19. ..
