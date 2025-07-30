Porsche has faced a sluggish customer transition to its electric Taycan. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen’s embattled luxury brand Porschecut its full-year profitability target on Wednesday after the EU’s trade deal with US President Donald Trump and reported a €400m hit from tariffs in the first half.
The burden of tariffs on car imports to the US only added to Porsche’s woes, as it undergoes a costly restructuring while facing weakness in its key market China and a sluggish transition to electric cars.
“We continue to face significant challenges around the world. And this is not a storm that will pass,” Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said.
Taking into account the newly agreed tariffof 15% from August 1, the German carmaker expects group sales this year in the range of €37bn-€38bn euros, in line with its previous forecast, and a return on sales of between 5% and 7%, down from a previously expected 6.5%-8.5% range.
Countermeasures such as price adjustments were included in that outlook as Porsche sought to mitigate the damage, the company said.
Group figures released last weekshowed Porsche’s operating profit collapsing by 91% year on year in the second quarter, to €154m.
NEWS
Porsche cuts profit target in wake of EU trade deal with Trump
Tariffs on car imports to the US added to the carmaker’s woes as it undergoes a restructuring
Volkswagen’s embattled luxury brand Porsche cut its full-year profitability target on Wednesday after the EU’s trade deal with US President Donald Trump and reported a €400m hit from tariffs in the first half.
The burden of tariffs on car imports to the US only added to Porsche’s woes, as it undergoes a costly restructuring while facing weakness in its key market China and a sluggish transition to electric cars.
“We continue to face significant challenges around the world. And this is not a storm that will pass,” Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said.
Taking into account the newly agreed tariff of 15% from August 1, the German carmaker expects group sales this year in the range of €37bn-€38bn euros, in line with its previous forecast, and a return on sales of between 5% and 7%, down from a previously expected 6.5%-8.5% range.
Countermeasures such as price adjustments were included in that outlook as Porsche sought to mitigate the damage, the company said.
Group figures released last week showed Porsche’s operating profit collapsing by 91% year on year in the second quarter, to €154m.
Reuters
Porsche clinches Formula E title
Porsche expands 911 offering with new 4S models
New CEO expects tough decisions to fix Stellantis
Trump tariffs take a $1bn bite out of GM earnings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WATCH: Track test of the new Lamborghini Temerario
Maserati MC12 Stradale to headline Monterey auction
Zwartkops hosts 2025 Cars in The Park this weekend
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.