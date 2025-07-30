Life / Motoring

Porsche cuts profit target in wake of EU trade deal with Trump

Tariffs on car imports to the US added to the carmaker’s woes as it undergoes a restructuring

30 July 2025 - 09:28
by Rachel More
Porsche has faced a sluggish customer transition to its electric Taycan. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen’s embattled luxury brand Porsche cut its full-year profitability target on Wednesday after the EU’s trade deal with US President Donald Trump and reported a 400m hit from tariffs in the first half.

The burden of tariffs on car imports to the US only added to Porsche’s woes, as it undergoes a costly restructuring while facing weakness in its key market China and a sluggish transition to electric cars.

“We continue to face significant challenges around the world. And this is not a storm that will pass,” Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said.

Taking into account the newly agreed tariff of 15% from August 1, the German carmaker expects group sales this year in the range of €37bn-€38bn euros, in line with its previous forecast, and a return on sales of between 5% and 7%, down from a previously expected 6.5%-8.5% range.

Countermeasures such as price adjustments were included in that outlook as Porsche sought to mitigate the damage, the company said.

Group figures released last week showed Porsche’s operating profit collapsing by 91% year on year in the second quarter, to 154m.

Reuters

Porsche clinches Formula E title

New Zealand’s Nick Cassidy won both races at the ExCel centre on Saturday and Sunday
Life
2 days ago

Porsche expands 911 offering with new 4S models

The all-wheel drive Carreras have extra traction and more features
Life
3 weeks ago

New CEO expects tough decisions to fix Stellantis

Antonio Filosa faces the challenge of revamping product ranges and regaining market share
Life
23 hours ago

Trump tariffs take a $1bn bite out of GM earnings

Carmakers shift focus to ICE-powered vehicles as EV demand slows and tax credits end
Life
1 week ago
