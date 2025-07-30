Naacam Show 2025 to be held in Gqeberha automotive hub

The biennial Naacam Show will be hosted in Nelson Mandela Bay for the first time.
Hosted by the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers, this year the show is presented in partnership with the Automotive Industry Development Centre Eastern Cape at the Boardwalk Hotel International Convention Centre in Gqeberha on August 13 and 14.
It showcases the SA automotive component manufacturing sector and explores global developments that are influencing the future of the motor industry. The exhibition will have more than 130 exhibitors and incorporates a two-day conference with international and local speakers.
With more than 1,200 visitors expected, the Naacam Show brings together a diverse group of automotive component manufacturers, sector stakeholders and service providers, said Naacam CEO Renai Moothilal.
“The decision to host this important event in Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) was made due to the city being regarded an important hub of SA’s automotive manufacturing sector,” said Moothilal.
“The NMB metro is home to 42% of our members and more than half of the automotive original-equipment manufacturers in SA. It makes sense to celebrate this industry in the province that derives a substantial economic benefit from it in terms of job creation, skills and technology transfer and related services.”
The conference will address topics shaping the future of a rapidly evolving automotive industry, ranging from global trade, component design, supplier requirements and aftermarket development, to sustainability, mineral beneficiation, transformation and skills development in a digitised era.
For more information or to book a seat visit here.
