Europe’s luxury carmakers Porsche and Aston Martin to hike US prices

Move by sports car legends could point the way for bigger brands to follow as companies pass on tariff costs

30 July 2025 - 15:14
by Agency Staff
British sports car maker Aston Martin has made incremental price increases in the US since last month. Picture: SUPPLIED
European luxury carmakers including Porsche and Aston Martin have shot to the front of the grid with US price hikes, which could point the way for bigger brands to follow in their wake as companies pass on the cost of tariffs.

The US and Europe reached a trade deal that will see EU-made cars hit with a 15% tariff from August, lower than once threatened but far higher than the 2.5% rate before US President Donald Trump launched his trade offensive this year.

On Wednesday, Volkswagen’s luxury brand Porsche said it had raised US prices by 2.3%-3.6% in July, with no plans for now to establish a US production presence — a move that would let it avoid the levies.

“This is not a storm that will pass,” Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said after the company cut its full-year profit target and flagged a $462m hit from tariffs in the first half. “We continue to face significant challenges around the world.”

US tariffs have pummelled global automakers, forcing companies such as GM, Volkswagen, Hyundai and Mercedes-Benz to book billions of dollars of losses, issue profit warnings, slash forecasts and raise prices.

Japanese carmaker Nissan reported a $535m loss on Wednesday, hit by US tariffs, restructuring and lower sales volumes.

British sports car maker Aston Martin said it had made incremental price increases in the US since last month, issuing a profit warning citing a hit from import tariffs and prolonged suppressed Asian demand.

While bigger carmakers have so far held off, other sectors have seen price hikes as companies have looked to pass on the additional cost of tariffs. Analysts said larger carmakers could also increase prices in the second half of the year.

“Into the second half, we are looking to gain additional visibility with regards to the ability of Mercedes-Benz and the rest of the premium original equipment manufacturers to increase prices in the US to offset the impact of tariffs,” JPMorgan said in a note.

European carmakers are also getting less optimistic that they could seal extra sector-specific tariff reductions, resigned to dealing with the 15% rate.

Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius told analysts on Wednesday that the group was assuming tariffs would remain at 15%, throwing cold water on hopes companies may be able to negotiate individual deals.

“For all intents and purposes, that global deal for now is it,” said Källenius, also president of Europe car lobby ACEA. Any side deals were “very uncertain”.

Volkswagen had said last week it was hoping investment commitments could help it negotiate lower US tariffs.

But Blume, also head of VW, suggested there would not be a separate US deal for the automotive sector.

“I agree with Ola Källenius’ assessment that there will not be a separate automotive deal,” Blume said.

Reuters

