Life / Motoring

Local News

Cape Town police crack down on drivers not carrying licences

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith says it is ‘alarming how many people drive without valid licences’

29 July 2025 - 10:22
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The City of Cape Town recorded 49,687 offences for various traffic violations during recent checks at various sites. Picture: SUPPLIED
The City of Cape Town recorded 49,687 offences for various traffic violations during recent checks at various sites. Picture: SUPPLIED

During an operation in the Cape Town CBD on July 25, traffic officers issued fines to 54 motorists who were not able to provide a driver’s licence. 

“It’s quite alarming to realise how many people are driving without valid licences, or proof of a valid licence. It might seem of little consequence, but the fact is, officers are duty-bound to enforce the law,” said mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith. “We face massive challenges with unlicensed drivers who are a danger to themselves and others.”

“Presentation of that driver’s licence card is also the only way to prove that you are behind the wheel legally. So, let this serve as a reminder to us all to never leave home without your physical card — digital copies are not acceptable. If your card has been lost or stolen, keep proof of the new application on hand in the event that you are stopped,” he said.

In the past week, traffic officers recorded 49,687 offences for various traffic violations, executed 1,845 warrants and impounded 239 public transport vehicles. The Public Emergency Communication Centre also dispatched assistance to 41 motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents. 

Armoured Mobility offers bank financing for bulletproof cars

Previously, a full upfront cash payment bought car armour, but a more flexible financing model has been introduced
Life
18 hours ago

WATCH: Track test of the new Lamborghini Temerario

Motoring editor Denis Droppa tries out Italy’s new hybrid supercar, which is headed to SA next year
Life
20 hours ago

GWM adds cheaper new P300 LS to its bakkie range

The Chinese pickup is available as a 4x2 or more off-road biased 4x4
Life
3 days ago

Ford issues safety recalls for four models in SA

The company says the recalls include its EcoSport, Puma, Everest and Ranger models
Life
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Identify a new KFC site and earn a R60k finder’s ...
Life
2.
Hotter VW Amarok and Golf GTI coming to SA in 2025
Life / Motoring
3.
Isuzu-developed AI and robotics centre opens in ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Eyes: caring for the windows to your soul
Life
5.
REVIEW: Entry-level VW Amarok double cab
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Max Verstappen to stay at Red Bull in 2026

Life / Motoring

Armoured Mobility offers bank financing for bulletproof cars

Life / Motoring

Porsche clinches Formula E title

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.