The City of Cape Town recorded 49,687 offences for various traffic violations during recent checks at various sites. Picture: SUPPLIED
During an operation in the Cape Town CBD on July 25, traffic officers issued fines to 54 motorists who were not able to provide a driver’s licence.
“It’s quite alarming to realise how many people are driving without valid licences, or proof of a valid licence. It might seem of little consequence, but the fact is, officers are duty-bound to enforce the law,” said mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith. “We face massive challenges with unlicensed drivers who are a danger to themselves and others.”
“Presentation of that driver’s licence card is also the only way to prove that you are behind the wheel legally. So, let this serve as a reminder to us all to never leave home without your physical card — digital copies are not acceptable. If your card has been lost or stolen, keep proof of the new application on hand in the event that you are stopped,” he said.
In the past week, traffic officers recorded 49,687 offences for various traffic violations, executed 1,845 warrants and impounded 239 public transport vehicles. The Public Emergency Communication Centre also dispatched assistance to 41 motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents.
Cape Town police crack down on drivers not carrying licences
Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith says it is 'alarming how many people drive without valid licences'
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.