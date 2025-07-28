The all-electric Formula E championship wrapped up its season in London on Sunday.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Porsche won the team and manufacturer titles as the all-electric Formula E championship wrapped up its season in London on Sunday.
Nissan’s Oliver Rowland had already won the drivers’ crown with two races to spare. The Briton retired from Sunday’s race after a crash.
New Zealand’s Nick Cassidy won both races at the ExCel centre on Saturday and Sunday as he said farewell to Jaguar with second place overall in the championship. Sunday’s victory was a fifth in six races for Jaguar.
Cassidy beat Mahindra’s Nyck de Vries by 13.5 seconds with Sebastien Buemi third for Envision after Jaguar’s Mitch Evans finished second on the road but was then handed a five second penalty and dropped to fifth.
Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa and Pascal Wehrlein were respectively sixth and eighth.
The race was the last for Jaguar team principal James Barclay, who is moving to head McLaren’s world endurance hypercar team, and also for the McLaren Formula E team.
MOTORSPORT
Porsche clinches Formula E title
New Zealand’s Nick Cassidy won both races at the ExCel centre on Saturday and Sunday
Porsche won the team and manufacturer titles as the all-electric Formula E championship wrapped up its season in London on Sunday.
Nissan’s Oliver Rowland had already won the drivers’ crown with two races to spare. The Briton retired from Sunday’s race after a crash.
New Zealand’s Nick Cassidy won both races at the ExCel centre on Saturday and Sunday as he said farewell to Jaguar with second place overall in the championship. Sunday’s victory was a fifth in six races for Jaguar.
Cassidy beat Mahindra’s Nyck de Vries by 13.5 seconds with Sebastien Buemi third for Envision after Jaguar’s Mitch Evans finished second on the road but was then handed a five second penalty and dropped to fifth.
Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa and Pascal Wehrlein were respectively sixth and eighth.
The race was the last for Jaguar team principal James Barclay, who is moving to head McLaren’s world endurance hypercar team, and also for the McLaren Formula E team.
Reuters
South African Champion tells SA’s colourful race history
SA ‘on the brink’ of confirming F1 Grand Prix at Kyalami
Speed Classic hillclimb comes to Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
GWM adds cheaper new P300 LS to its bakkie range
Senna’s Honda V10 F1 engine to be auctioned in August
AMG teases more extreme, track-focused GT model
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.