Armoured Mobility offers bank financing for bulletproof cars

A Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max with B4 armour can be financed over 72 months at R19,000. Picture: SUPPLIED
Armoured Mobility has introduced bank financing options to make armoured vehicles more accessible to a wider market in SA.
Previously, a full upfront cash payment was needed to bulletproof a car, a financial commitment that was out of reach for many. Armoured Mobility, a division of the DigiCars Group, has partnered with unnamed financial institutions to introduce a more flexible financing model.
“Our goal is to make high-level personal protection more attainable for individuals and families,” says Nabeel Khan, of Armoured Mobility.
“By introducing these finance options, we are enabling more South Africans to invest in their safety without the burden of a full upfront capital outlay, thereby preserving their financial resources.”
Khan cited the example of a Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max with B4 armour that provides protection against handguns, SA’s most accessible armoured SUV, starting at R1,299,900.
With a R300,000 deposit, Khan says the monthly instalment at the 10.75% prime interest rate over 72 months is R19,000 with no balloon or residual payment.
“This development extends peace of mind beyond the home and outside your gates, ensuring protection during daily commutes and activities, such as the morning school run,” he said.
