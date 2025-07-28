Life / Motoring

Armoured Mobility offers bank financing for bulletproof cars

Previously, a full upfront cash payment bought car armour, but a more flexible financing model has been introduced

28 July 2025 - 16:31
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max with B4 armour can be financed over 72 months at R19,000. Picture: SUPPLIED
A Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max with B4 armour can be financed over 72 months at R19,000. Picture: SUPPLIED

Armoured Mobility has introduced bank financing options to make armoured vehicles more accessible to a wider market in SA.

Previously, a full upfront cash payment was needed to bulletproof a car, a financial commitment that was out of reach for many. Armoured Mobility, a division of the DigiCars Group, has partnered with unnamed financial institutions to introduce a more flexible financing model.

“Our goal is to make high-level personal protection more attainable for individuals and families,” says Nabeel Khan, of Armoured Mobility.

“By introducing these finance options, we are enabling more South Africans to invest in their safety without the burden of a full upfront capital outlay, thereby preserving their financial resources.”

Khan cited the example of a Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max with B4 armour that provides protection against handguns, SA’s most accessible armoured SUV, starting at R1,299,900.

With a R300,000 deposit, Khan says the monthly instalment at the 10.75% prime interest rate over 72 months is R19,000 with no balloon or residual payment.

“This development extends peace of mind beyond the home and outside your gates, ensuring protection during daily commutes and activities, such as the morning school run,” he said.

REVIEW: What it’s like to drive a bulletproof Armormax Prado

The B4 package protects against bullets, but does the extra weight make the car a handful to drive?
Life
2 months ago

It’s just become a lot cheaper to bulletproof your car in SA

SVI Lite package provides partial protection for motorists
Life
4 months ago

Armoured cars go on show at Securex 2024

The security expo brings suppliers of protective, fire and alarm systems under one roof
Life
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Identify a new KFC site and earn a R60k finder’s ...
Life
2.
Hotter VW Amarok and Golf GTI coming to SA in 2025
Life / Motoring
3.
Isuzu-developed AI and robotics centre opens in ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Electric D-Max surveyed but hybrid would be ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Eyes: caring for the windows to your soul
Life

Related Articles

Armoured Mobility creates anti-hijack package for Porsche Panamera

Life / Motoring

WATCH: Track test of the new Lamborghini Temerario

Life / Motoring

The new Popemobile is an electric Mercedes G-Class

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.