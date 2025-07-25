NEWS
Salvador Caetano Auto takes over as SA's JMC importer
The importer of GAC products has taken control of the Chinese commercial brand in SA
25 July 2025 - 11:53
Salvador Caetano Auto SA, importer of Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) products, has taken over as official SA distributor of Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC), the Chinese commercial vehicle manufacturer.
This collaboration not only strengthens Salvador Caetano’s position in SA but also strengthens JMC’s footprint in the SA market, providing customers with a renewed, reliable and service-focused distribution and support network, according to the company...
