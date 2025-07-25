Isuzu-developed AI and robotics centre opens in Gqeberha

Sizwe Nxasana, left, Lutho Kota (Eastern Cape education department), Nandi Matomela (Isuzu SA), Helma Boggenpoel (principal of Astra Primary), Mawonga Blou (Astra Primary) and Allan Kanold (LPR Group). Picture: SUPPLIED
Isuzu Motors SA this week handed over a purpose-built artificial intelligence (AI), coding and robotics centre to Astra Primary in Gqeberha.
The centre is developed in partnership with Sifiso EdTech — a part of the Sifiso Learning Group portfolio founded by business and social entrepreneurs Sizwe Nxasana and Dr Judy Dlamini.
The commercial vehicle maker says this is part of its commitment to improve the quality of education and narrow SA’s skills gap by aligning learning outcomes with needs of the future, contributing to inclusive, equitable and quality education while promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.
The total investment in the facility is more than R1.2m, including robotics kits, laptops, tablets, advanced coding software and a fully customised computer lab designed to give learners early exposure to future-facing technologies, aligning with global trends in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.
The centre offers five-day teacher training workshops, structured lesson plans, assessments, and 12 months of educator support. The facility will also be used to host robotics competitions and coding showcases, promoting learner engagement and community pride.
“The handover aligns with our corporate strategy, which identifies education as one of the key focus areas in our societal leadership pillar,” said Celestin Ndhlovu, the vice-president of corporate services at Isuzu Motors SA.
A young learner with one of the robotics kits provided. Picture: SUPPLIED
“The centre will redefine the learning experience for children and as the Eastern Cape department of education, we are proud to witness a programme that prepares our children to actively participate in a rapidly changing and digitally driven world,” said Lutho Kota, Eastern Cape education department director for e- teaching and e-learning.
“Together with Isuzu Motors SA, we are showing what is possible when we invest in learners and the teachers who guide them, unlocking potential in classrooms and communities,” said Nxasana.
