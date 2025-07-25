Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

GWM adds cheaper new P300 LS to its bakkie range

The Chinese pickup is available as a 4x2 or more off-road biased 4x4

25 July 2025 - 11:52
by Motoring Staff
The new P300 LS rides on 18” alloy wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED
Chinese carmaker GWM has expanded its P-Series line-up in SA with the new P300 LS that replaces the outgoing Black Edition LS.

Available as a 4x2 or more off-road biased 4x4, it is a more affordable option to the higher-specced LT and LTD P300 models. It hits the streets wearing a bold front radiator grille, LED headlamp clusters, distinctive wheel arch flares and a set of 18” alloy wheels. Other notable features include cornering function fog lamps, roof rails, fixed sidesteps and an electric lock tailgate. 

The GWM P300 LS features an electric lock tailgate. Picture: SUPPLIED
Inside the cabin you’ll find an array of niceties including an Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatible 12.3” touchscreen infotainment system with voice recognition, a 7” digital instrument cluster, wireless charging and multiple USB ports, leather multifunction steering wheel and six loudspeakers. Curiously, for a bakkie, GWM has also included an interior fragrance system. 

Standard safety technologies include electronic stability control, traction control, hill start and downhill assist, trailer sway control and a reverse camera with dynamic parking guides. You also get ABS brakes with EBD as well as multiple airbags. 

A digital instrument cluster is standard. Picture: SUPPLIED
Power is provided by the firm’s 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine churning out 135kW and 480Nm of torque. It comes paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and offers a maximum towing capacity of 3,500kg. For added traction across slippery terrain the 4x4 derivative benefits from the addition of electronic locking rear differential. 

Now available at dealers, pricing for the new GWM P300 LS:

P300 2.4TD LS 4x2: R529,900

P300 2.4TD LS 4x4: R579,900

Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty with roadside assistance, and seven-year/75,000km service plan.

REVIEW: Entry-level VW Amarok double cab

For less than R700,000, the bakkie mixes business and pleasure in a practical package
Life
3 days ago

REVIEW: Foton Tunland G7 has rivals beaten in price

Though not without foibles, at R559,900 the Chinese double cab offers attractive value in a highly competitive segment
Life
3 months ago

GWM P300 bakkie range arrives in SA to replace P Series

The Chinese double cab range is priced from R599,900
Life
4 months ago
