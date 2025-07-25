International News
AMG teases more extreme, track-focused GT model
The new concept hints at a new Porsche 911 GT3 RS fighter
25 July 2025 - 15:31
Mercedes-AMG has released teaser images of a new concept AMG GT Track Sport model. The company says the new member of the GT sports cars is not yet complete, but it will be an uncompromising tool that’s designed for peak driving dynamics and performance to set new standards and record times.
Mercedes-AMG confirms the new addition is motivated by a V8 engine, though, but doesn’t share more details such as electric assistance or 4Matic all-wheel drive...
