WesBank issues auction scam alert

Once the payment is made the scammers quickly close their fake accounts and vanish with the customer's money, leaving their victims with no recourse. Picture: SUPPLIED
WesBank has issued a warning to car buyers in SA about the resurgence of online auction scams, particularly on platforms such as TikTok. Fraudsters are preying on unsuspecting customers hoping to snag a bargain in the automotive retail space.
The sophisticated scammers create convincing fake accounts that use WesBank branding, purporting to be official representatives selling bank auction vehicles. They lure unsuspecting buyers with seemingly irresistible deals, pressuring them to pay over large sums of money to “secure” what appears to be an auction-listed vehicle.
However, once the payment is made, the scammers quickly close their fake accounts and vanish with the customer's money, leaving their victims with no recourse.
Essential tips to help safeguard against online auction scammers
Registration and deposits: to participate in a legitimate auction, registration is mandatory. A refundable deposit is typically required from the bidder upon registration. It’s crucial to understand that a genuine WesBank auction will never ask for a deposit to “secure a certain car” before the auction. If you’re asked for such a deposit, it’s a red flag.
Know the terms and conditions: always familiarise yourself with the general terms and conditions of auction sales. This includes understanding payment procedures, buyer responsibilities and refund policies. Knowing these guidelines will help you more easily identify and avoid scams.
Beware of “too good to be true” offers: be vigilant against potential scams, especially on online platforms. Always ensure you're dealing with a reputable auction house and an authorised representative. As the saying goes, if an offer seems “too good to be true,” it probably is.
Wesbank says customers must ensure that they are dealing with a registered auction house, and in the case of a bank auction, an official bank representative.” Picture: SUPPLIED
Red flags include sellers requesting payment outside the official auction platform; reluctance to provide additional information or photos of the vehicle; vague or inconsistent product descriptions.
Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank says:“Always ensure that you are dealing with a registered auction house, and in the case of a bank auction, an official bank representative.
“Do not be enticed into accepting unofficial offers. It is often a ploy to defraud those looking for a good deal. Trust your instincts and proceed with caution. It’s better to err on the side of caution than to fall victim to a fraud scheme.”
WesBank urges participants to report any suspicious activity promptly to the auction platform to prevent others from falling prey to scams and contribute to a safer online marketplace.
Always verify information and find reliable details about official WesBank online vehicle auctions by visiting: www.wesbank.co.za/auctions/
