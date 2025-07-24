Life / Motoring

Upgraded Opel Mokka goes on sale in SA

Enhancements include an interior that tidied up with a pair of 10-inch digital screens

24 July 2025 - 14:07
by Motor News Reporter
The 2025 Opel Mokka with revised bumpers and headlights launches with two models. Picture: SUPPLIED
Opel has announced the start of sales in SA of the enhanced Mokka crossover. It launches with two models; the Mokka Edition replacing the Elegance model the and Mokka GS Line. Both feature the same turbocharged 1.2l petrol four-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic transmissions.

Visually, the new Mokka gains redesigned front and rear bumpers, the new Opel badge, updated lights with a new magnifying glass making them illuminate much in the same way as Matrix Intelli-Lux LED headlights and new alloy wheels. The Mokka Edition is perched on 17-inch wheels while the GS Line that is identified with a contrasting black roof as standard gets larger 18-inch rims.

Inside, the Mokka features the new Opel Pure Panel cluster that incorporates a pair of 10-inch digital driver's display cluster and 10-inch touchscreen infotainment also found in the recently launched Grandland. It's got Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, standard navigation, wireless smartphone charging and a C-Type USB port in the front and a pair of A-Type slots for rear passengers.

Furthermore, there’s a heated steering wheel, an eToggle gear shifter and electronic parking brake in both models while the Mokka Edition gets cloth seats and the GS Line is updated with heated and massage leather seats.

The cabin features a new digital cluster of double screens and a flush gear selector. Picture: SUPPLIED
The power train is engineered for lively and economical performance, delivering 96kW. The combined fuel consumption average is claimed at 6.1l/100 and 139g/km of CO2Driver assistance safety systems extend to front and rear parking sensors, electrically adjustable and power foldable mirrors with blind spot warning, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking are standard in both models.

The GS Line adds pedestrian detection, lateral parking sensors, rear-view camera, adaptive cruise control with stop and go function. All new Opel Mokka are sold with a standard five year/100,000km warranty and three years/60,000km service plans.

Pricing

OPEL Mokka 1.2T Edition — R519,900

OPEL Mokka 1.2T GS Line — R564,900

