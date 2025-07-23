Mazda SA confirms details about new CX-5

The new CX-5 features evolutionary rather than revolutionary styling. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Mazda confirmed on Wednesday that its new CX-5 would touch down in SA during the second half of next year.
Now into its third-generation, the latest iteration of the popular SUV was unveiled globally earlier this month and features evolutionary rather than revolutionary styling.
Subtle, key exterior upgrades include an updated front grille, revised headlamp clusters and the adoption of the Japanese firm’s most recent badge and nomenclature script.
Increased in size, the new CX-5 is said to offer occupants greater interior space and comfort, including more generous rear legroom and improved sound insulation for a quieter, more refined driving experience.
Sporting increased physical dimensions, the new CX-5 is said to offer occupants greater interior space and comfort. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Mazda has also bundled in its latest Human Machine Interface, which streamlines the control of apps, navigation and vehicle settings. Infotainment duties are, depending on the model derivative, handled by a 12.9-inch touchscreen or a 15.6-inch version — the biggest offered inside a series production Mazda.
As to be expected, an array of enhanced driver assistance and safety features are also available, but the extent of these available locally will be confirmed closer to launch.
Under the bonnet, those of you expecting the option of mild-hybrid powertrains might be disappointed to hear the new CX-5 will initially only be available in SA with Mazda’s 132kW/242Nm naturally aspirated 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine with SkyActiv technology. It comes paired to a six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
The mild-hybrid models will potentially be introduced to SA later than the initial launch, said Mazda.
“The next-generation CX-5 marks a significant milestone for Mazda globally,” said Mazda SA marketing and communications head Deolinda Da Costa.
“While we look forward to introducing it locally, we’re equally committed to delivering outstanding value and features with our current line-up.”
