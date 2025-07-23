Life / Motoring

Mazda SA confirms details about new CX-5

The third-generation SUV arrives here in 2026 with revised styling and interior

24 July 2025 - 08:33
by Motor News Reporter
The new CX-5 features evolutionary rather than revolutionary styling. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Mazda confirmed on Wednesday that its new CX-5 would touch down in SA during the second half of next year.

Now into its third-generation, the latest iteration of the popular SUV was unveiled globally earlier this month and features evolutionary rather than revolutionary styling. 

Subtle, key exterior upgrades include an updated front grille, revised headlamp clusters and the adoption of the Japanese firm’s most recent badge and nomenclature script.

Increased in size, the new CX-5 is said to offer occupants greater interior space and comfort, including more generous rear legroom and improved sound insulation for a quieter, more refined driving experience.

Sporting increased physical dimensions, the new CX-5 is said to offer occupants greater interior space and comfort. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Mazda has also bundled in its latest Human Machine Interface, which streamlines the control of apps, navigation and vehicle settings. Infotainment duties are, depending on the model derivative, handled by a 12.9-inch touchscreen or a 15.6-inch version — the biggest offered inside a series production Mazda. 

As to be expected, an array of enhanced driver assistance and safety features are also available, but the extent of these available locally will be confirmed closer to launch. 

Under the bonnet, those of you expecting the option of mild-hybrid powertrains might be disappointed to hear the new CX-5 will initially only be available in SA with Mazda’s 132kW/242Nm naturally aspirated 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine with SkyActiv technology. It comes paired to a six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The mild-hybrid models will potentially be introduced to SA later than the initial launch, said Mazda.

“The next-generation CX-5 marks a significant milestone for Mazda globally,” said Mazda SA marketing and communications head Deolinda Da Costa.

“While we look forward to introducing it locally, we’re equally committed to delivering outstanding value and features with our current line-up.”

Mazda to launch four new cars in Mzansi

Mazda South Africa has scotched rumours it may quit the country
6 months ago

The high cost of Trump tariffs in Mazda’s hometown

Mazda faces 25% US tariffs, threatening Hiroshima's economy
5 days ago

Chery sub-brand Lepas gets ready for SA launch in 2026

Aimed at style-conscious buyers, the brand will debut with the L8 premium SUV
2 weeks ago

We’re here to stay, insists Proton SA

Malaysian brand denies it is exiting the SA market despite sales challenges
2 months ago
