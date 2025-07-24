Armormax launches Ford Ranger with discreet protection

The Ford Ranger double cab with discreet B6 level protection. Picture: SUPPLIED
Armormax has announced the newly developed B6 level security variant of the Ford Ranger double cab. The B6-level discreet car is for patrol and interception with off-road driving capability and able to withstand fire from assault rifles.
Ramor and Armox ballistic steel is used for all internal areas and surfaces, including the doors, pillars, firewalls, front fenders, headers and full-side overlaps. The floor and roof armour are made of lightweight composite materials.
The fuel tank is coated and sealed with Armorcote that self-seals in the event of penetration or damage. The battery and ECU are protected with lightweight composite material while a B6 ballistic windscreen from Optima that does not appear cosmetically different to a standard windscreen is fitted.
The side windows are a custom design fitted with ballistic glass that allows for any maintenance required to the door internals to be carried out with ease. The standard OEM windows are retained, but are inoperable. The rear window is a custom design fitted with ballistic glass. It is also removable through a quick-release system to be used as an escape hatch if the vehicle rolls over.
Ballistic steel and glass is used on the doors and pillars but the car retains OEM spec windows on the outside. Picture: SUPPLIED
The two rear doors and front passenger door have been fitted with ergonomically positioned and sliding gun ports, adding to vehicle discretion, while high-powered LED light bars are mounted to a roof rack. A rotating spotlight with a 360º movement is mounted to the front and operated remotely from a portable controller.
White strobe lights in the front grille and taillights serve as a visible warning signal and a roof-mounted, infrared camera that can distinguish individuals from surroundings, and is linked to a tablet mounted inside the vehicle, is integrated for detecting potential threats that are not immediately visible or hidden from the rotating spotlight.
The camera can record incidents in the dark if required. A public address (PA) system with a siren and a close quarters push to talk system for two-way communication are also fitted.
The base vehicle for this project was the Ford Ranger XL automatic powered by a 2.0I diesel engine, but the security upgrades can be fitted to any Ford Ranger double cab except the Raptor due to its lower gross vehicle mass (GVM.) The total weight of the conversion and all accessories adds 519kg to the car.
The vehicle is fitted with an adjustable, heavy-duty Old Man Emu suspension upgrade to suit specific environments and surfaces while improving stability and agility in off-road situations. Each wheel is fitted with a military-grade Duraflat run flat system to prevent disbanding of the tyre from the wheel when fully deflated, allowing the operator to continue driving without the wheel making contact with the road surface.
The rear window with ballistic glass can be easily removable and used as an escape hatch in the case of vehicle rollover. Picture: SUPPLIED
The conversion is covered by Ford’s standard manufacturer warranty and service plans. With Armormax forming part of Ford’s Qualified Vehicle Modifier (QVM) programme, the additional fitments and accessories are sourced from other Ford QVM partners.
The total cost of the package is R1,043,478,26 excluding VAT with three-year warranty provided on the armouring components and workmanship.
