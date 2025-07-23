US carmakers voice concern about Japan trade deal

Newly manufactured cars of carmaker Subaru awaiting export are parked at a port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. Picture: REUTERS
Washington — A group representing General Motors (GM), Ford and Chrysler-parent Stellantis on Tuesday raised concerns about a trade deal that could cut tariffs on car imports from Japan to 15% while leaving tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico at 25%.
Matt Blunt, who heads the American Automotive Policy Council that represents the Detroit Three carmakers, said they were still reviewing the agreement but “any deal that charges a lower tariff for Japanese imports with virtually no US content than the tariff imposed on North American built vehicles with high US content is a bad deal for US industry and US auto workers”.
Trump has threatened to hike tariffs on Mexico to 30% and Canada to 35% on August 1.
White House spokesperson Kush Desai defended the deal, calling it “a historic win for American automakers by putting an end to Japan’s unfair auto trade barriers for American-made cars”.
GM said on Tuesday its second-quarter earnings took a $1.1bn (R19.3bn) hit from tariffs and expected the impact to worsen in the third quarter.
Stellantis said on Monday it expected US tariffs on vehicles and auto part imports to have a bigger effect in the second half of 2025, reporting Trump’s tariffs had cost it $352m (R6.1bn) so far as the company reduced vehicle shipments and cut some production to adjust manufacturing levels.
In May, the AAPC criticised Trump’s announced trade deal with Britain, saying it would harm the US auto sector.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is built at the company’s Mexico assembly plant. Picture: REUTERS
British carmakers will be given a quota of 100,000 cars a year that can be sent to the US at a 10% tariff rate, almost the total Britain exported last year. “This hurts American automakers, suppliers, and auto workers,” the AAPC said.
Trump in April softened the blow of his car tariffs by easing the impact of duties on parts and materials, but left in place 25% tariffs on imported vehicles.
He also extended a duty-free exemption for North American parts that comply with the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement rules of origin.
International News
US carmakers voice concern about Japan trade deal
US policy council says the deal hurts American carmakers, suppliers and workers
Washington — A group representing General Motors (GM), Ford and Chrysler-parent Stellantis on Tuesday raised concerns about a trade deal that could cut tariffs on car imports from Japan to 15% while leaving tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico at 25%.
Matt Blunt, who heads the American Automotive Policy Council that represents the Detroit Three carmakers, said they were still reviewing the agreement but “any deal that charges a lower tariff for Japanese imports with virtually no US content than the tariff imposed on North American built vehicles with high US content is a bad deal for US industry and US auto workers”.
Trump has threatened to hike tariffs on Mexico to 30% and Canada to 35% on August 1.
White House spokesperson Kush Desai defended the deal, calling it “a historic win for American automakers by putting an end to Japan’s unfair auto trade barriers for American-made cars”.
GM said on Tuesday its second-quarter earnings took a $1.1bn (R19.3bn) hit from tariffs and expected the impact to worsen in the third quarter.
Stellantis said on Monday it expected US tariffs on vehicles and auto part imports to have a bigger effect in the second half of 2025, reporting Trump’s tariffs had cost it $352m (R6.1bn) so far as the company reduced vehicle shipments and cut some production to adjust manufacturing levels.
In May, the AAPC criticised Trump’s announced trade deal with Britain, saying it would harm the US auto sector.
British carmakers will be given a quota of 100,000 cars a year that can be sent to the US at a 10% tariff rate, almost the total Britain exported last year. “This hurts American automakers, suppliers, and auto workers,” the AAPC said.
Trump in April softened the blow of his car tariffs by easing the impact of duties on parts and materials, but left in place 25% tariffs on imported vehicles.
He also extended a duty-free exemption for North American parts that comply with the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement rules of origin.
Reuters
VW recalls 253 Polo sedans over faulty rear seat belts
Stellantis to debut Leapmotor’s EVs in SA this year
Trump tariffs take a $1bn bite out of GM earnings
Updated Chery Tiggo 7 launched in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Speed Classic hillclimb comes to Cape Town
Updated Chery Tiggo 7 launched in SA
Stellantis to debut Leapmotor’s EVs in SA this year
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.