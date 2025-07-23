Stellantis SA takes 40 youth for STEM training

Stellantis SA staff spent the day with youth from the SOS Villages at its Midrand offices. Picture: SUPPLIED
Stellantis SA, the parent company of the Peugeot, Citroën, Jeep, Opel and new Leapmotor brands, welcomed 40 youth between the ages of 15 and 20 years to their offices in Midrand, Johannesburg, for an educational session aimed at creating interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and the automotive industry.
In a partnership with SOS Children’s Villages, the company says the effort is about combating youth unemployment in SA by equipping participants with practical, employable skills.
Participants had the opportunity to learn more about how to build an effective CV, practical tips for the interview process, and even the pros and cons of using AI tools in the process.
The Stellantis team also took some of the youth for immersive training on vehicle safety features and the latest technology in SA's automotive industry.
Talking about the experience, Deidre du Plessis, Stellantis SA’s head of corporate communications said: “This session was an opportunity for us to engage with and inspire the next generation of South Africans, and as much as the participants learn from us, our team gains so much from interacting with them.
The youth were also taken through new vehicles and technologies available in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
“I was particularly inspired by their thinking and questions around new technology like electric vehicles, and hope that today’s session has inspired some interest in pursuing a career in SA's automotive industry,” said Du Plessis.
“The visit to Stellantis gave our young people a window into the world of the SA automotive industry and the inspiring innovations to come. We are deeply grateful to Stellantis for opening their door and hearts, and for inspiring our young people to dream of an exciting future,” says Mandy Spies — team leader Corporate services, SOS Children’s Villages in SA.
Local News
Stellantis SA takes 40 youth for STEM training
The visitors from the SOS Children’s Villages also received practical work experience
Stellantis SA, the parent company of the Peugeot, Citroën, Jeep, Opel and new Leapmotor brands, welcomed 40 youth between the ages of 15 and 20 years to their offices in Midrand, Johannesburg, for an educational session aimed at creating interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and the automotive industry.
In a partnership with SOS Children’s Villages, the company says the effort is about combating youth unemployment in SA by equipping participants with practical, employable skills.
Participants had the opportunity to learn more about how to build an effective CV, practical tips for the interview process, and even the pros and cons of using AI tools in the process.
The Stellantis team also took some of the youth for immersive training on vehicle safety features and the latest technology in SA's automotive industry.
Talking about the experience, Deidre du Plessis, Stellantis SA’s head of corporate communications said: “This session was an opportunity for us to engage with and inspire the next generation of South Africans, and as much as the participants learn from us, our team gains so much from interacting with them.
“I was particularly inspired by their thinking and questions around new technology like electric vehicles, and hope that today’s session has inspired some interest in pursuing a career in SA's automotive industry,” said Du Plessis.
“The visit to Stellantis gave our young people a window into the world of the SA automotive industry and the inspiring innovations to come. We are deeply grateful to Stellantis for opening their door and hearts, and for inspiring our young people to dream of an exciting future,” says Mandy Spies — team leader Corporate services, SOS Children’s Villages in SA.
VWGA takes 540 unemployed youths for YES training
South African Champion tells SA’s colourful race history
SA Ford dealers to invest nearly R1bn in upgrades
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.