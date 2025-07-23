Life / Motoring

Range Rover Sport Nocturne previews SV Bespoke tailoring

Exclusive hues, materials and gold wheels debut more than 1,500 possible combinations

23 July 2025 - 13:26
by Motor News Reporter
The Nocturne features hand-polished Indigo gloss paint riding on 23-inch alloy wheels painted in Champagne gold satin. Picture: SUPPLIED
JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) has announced the new SV Bespoke programme for the Range Rover Sport range offering more scope for tailored personalisation. It’s the first time the services of exclusive in-house commissioning are made available to the high-performance SUV. The SV Bespoke for the bigger Range Rover was established in 2023.

The company says Range Rover Sport SV and Autobiography clients can now access an almost limitless range of colours, materials and finishes in pursuit of a vehicle that reflects their personality like never before, with the new Range Rover Sport ‘Nocturne’ being the canvass of what's possible.

A match to sample service with almost infinite paint choice capability is also available as part of the SV Curated Bespoke Palette, including a choice of satin finishes. The distinctive Indigo gloss hue of the Nocturne that’s hand polished for a mirror-like finish is inspired by the skies above the Mediterranean, replicating the inky dark hues of the sky reflecting off the surface of the water, at the fleeting moments of twilight, nearing dusk.

Exposed carbon fibre on the bonnet with the satin twill carbon fibre exterior pack. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Nocturne’s 23-inch Thunderball wheels are finished in Champagne gold satin with dark black carbon brake calipers. New brake caliper options include Xenon blue and silver. The show car also features exposed carbon fibre on the bonnet with the Satin twill carbon fibre exterior pack. 

In addition to contrast roof and mirror caps in any paint, eight new combinations of the two-piece Range Rover script are also available with a total of 22 possible combinations depending on the insert and surround and the inner script badge can also be specified to match body or roof colours. The Nocturne script is in Black chrome metal.

Lunar and Ebony leather seats with Ebony 3D Knit headrests are found inside the Nocturne, personalities can be expressed further with up to 15 colour break-ups and mix and match materials with more than 1,500 possible combinations. New colours include Navy, Brogue, Pimento, Ecru, Lunar and Raven blue, with more than 100 contrast stitch options. Personalised embroidery, veneers for door panels and consoles and treadplates.

The two-piece Range Rover script can now be had in eight new combinations including satin gold. Picture: SUPPLIED
Range Rover aims to open more of the commissioning suites around the world to help clients curate the combination of finishes and features while virtual commissioning is also available.

