Chinese car makers gain record share in Europe as car sales drop 4.4% in June

China’s vehicle brands nearly double their combined share of the European market to 5.1% in first half of 2025

23 July 2025 - 18:28
by Reuters
Chinese car maker BYD presents the Atto 2 model in Italy. Picture: REUTERS
Chinese car maker BYD presents the Atto 2 model in Italy. Picture: REUTERS

Car sales across Europe declined in June, with a 4.4% year-on-year drop to 1.25-million vehicles, data from Jato Dynamics showed on Wednesday.

While overall demand softened, Chinese automakers continued to gain ground, taking a record market share and squeezing several established European brands, the research data showed.

Chinese automakers are expanding in Europe, breaking into a market traditionally dominated by European and American brands supported by their cheaper pricing amid a shift towards electric vehicles.

This has stoked trade tensions between Brussels and Beijing, including a row over EU tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, imposed to protect European producers.

Chinese brands nearly doubled their combined share of the European market to 5.1% in the first half of 2025, just shy of Mercedes-Benz’s 5.2%, the report said.

Registrations of Chinese vehicles surged 91% since the start of the year. BYD, Jaecoo, Omoda, Leapmotor and Xpeng were the five names fuelling the surge, with BYD alone registering 70,500 units in the first six months of 2025, a 311% jump from a year ago.

Stellantis saw the steepest market share decline among major automakers, to 15.3% from 16.7% a year earlier. The second biggest decline came from Tesla, to 1.6% in the half-year period versus 2.4% last year.

Registrations of battery electric vehicles (BEV) surpassed one million for the first time in the first half, with a 25% rise to 1.19-million units — 17.4% of the market.

“Persistently high prices, geopolitical and economic tensions with Europe’s trading partners and the post-pandemic market reality are behind the decline,” said Felipe Munoz, global analyst at Jato Dynamics.

“The updated Tesla Model Y has so far failed to provide the expected sales boost for the brand,” Munoz said. “At the same time, competition from BYD and Volkswagen Group is making it harder for Tesla to maintain its leadership position.”

New iCaur brand coming to SA in 2026

It's another Chery subsidiary that specialises in cheeky little electric crossovers
Life
1 week ago

FIRST DRIVE | Frugal Jaecoo J7 plug-in hybrid makes SA debut

At R689,900 the J7 SHS is one of the most affordable plug-in hybrids in the segment
Life
1 month ago

How good are the resale values of Chinese cars in SA?

The popular view is that Chinese cars have high depreciation, but do the numbers back it up?
Life
2 months ago
