Updated Chery Tiggo 7 launched in SA

Chery’s updated Tiggo 7 line-up has arrived in SA. One of the Chinese brand’s most popular models, this midsize SUV benefits from a mildly refreshed exterior fitted with a striking new diamond-effect radiator grille, LED headlamp clusters and LED front fog lights.
Three model derivatives are on offer starting with the entry-level Prime.
Rolling on 18” alloy wheels, it comes loaded with standard niceties, including dual-zone climate control, automatic wipers, three USB ports, a rear-view camera, keyless start, tyre pressure monitoring, a multifunction steering wheel, rear passenger air vents and a six-speaker audio system. There’s also a 12.3” touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatible) and a 12.3” digital instrument cluster.
Power in this model is provided by a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 108kW and 210Nm of torque. This is sent to the front axle via a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox and drivers can toggle between three preset drive modes: Eco, Normal or Sport.
Next in line is the mid-tier Prestige that ups the ante with larger 19” alloy wheels, a 540º camera for even easier manoeuvring, artificial leather upholstery, a six-way power-operated driver’s seat and multicoloured ambient lighting. It also benefits from a more powerful 1.6l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 145kW and 290Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
Topping off the Tiggo 7 range is the Legacy that cements its flagship status with heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate and eight-speaker Sony sound system.
Safety specification is generous across the line-up, with all new Tiggo 7 derivatives coming equipped with traction control, ESP, brake assist and at least four airbags. The Prestige and Legacy receive a total of eight airbags, including curtain and a front-centre airbag. Isofix anchorages and rear parking sensors are also standard throughout the line-up.
Driver assistance features fitted to the Legacy include blind spot detection, rear collision warning, door opening warning and rear cross-traffic alert. The Legacy builds on this with lane departure warning, lane keep assistance, adaptive cruise control, integrated cruise assist, front collision warning, automatic emergency braking, emergency lane keeping, lane change assist, intelligent headlamp control and traffic jam assist.
Pricing for the refreshed Tiggo 7 line-up:
Prime 1.5T: R429,900
Prestige 1.6T: R499,900
Legacy 1.6T: R549,900
Pricing includes a five-year/60,000km service plan, five-year/150,000km warranty and Chery’s 10-year/1-million kilometre engine warranty (for first owner but can be transferred to a second owner if vehicle is purchased from a Cherished pre-owned dealership).
Image: Supplied
