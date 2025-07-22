Stellantis to debut Leapmotor’s EVs in SA this year
Carmaker is building a plant in the country that will produce up to 100,000 vehicles a year by 2030
22 July 2025 - 19:30
Stellantis plans to sell Chinese-branded electric vehicles (EVs) in SA developed by its partner Leapmotor, starting with the C10 from September, the company said on Tuesday.
The C10 is an electric SUV with a petrol engine used purely to charge the battery. More Leapmotor models are expected to be launched next year, including fully electric models, MD of Stellantis SA and Sub-Saharan Africa, Mike Whitfield, said in a statement...
