Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Speed Classic hillclimb comes to Cape Town

Drivers in vintage and contemporary cars will race to be King of the Mountain in October

21 July 2025 - 15:44
by Motoring Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Described as a “pure test of driver skill and machine performance”, the course will challenge competitors with a winding 2.1km climb up Philip Kgosana Drive at the foot of Table Mountain, 200m longer than the Simola Hillclimb and arguably more technical. Stock photo.
Described as a “pure test of driver skill and machine performance”, the course will challenge competitors with a winding 2.1km climb up Philip Kgosana Drive at the foot of Table Mountain, 200m longer than the Simola Hillclimb and arguably more technical. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/pierricklemaret

Entry applications for the inaugural Speed Classic Cape Town are open.

After months of rumours and hearsay, organisers have confirmed the new hillclimb event will take place in the Mother City on October 25 and 26.

Described as a “pure test of driver skill and machine performance”, the course will challenge competitors with a winding 2.1km climb up Philip Kgosana Drive at the foot of Table Mountain, 200m longer than the Simola Hillclimb and arguably more technical.

Entry is by application only, with a committee selecting a limited grid of 80 entrants to ensure the highest level of competition. With cars launching every 30 seconds, competitors will battle for class honours and the coveted King of the Mountain Shootout, reserved for the fastest car-and-driver pairing from each major class. The winner of the all-or-nothing final will be crowned the inaugural King of the Mountain.

Classic Car Saturday on October 25 is dedicated to vintage machinery and King of the Mountain Sunday on October 26 is set aside for more contemporary race equipment.

The Request for Invitation process for the event is now open and will close on August 15. Accepted drivers will be notified via e-mail no later than August 22, while unsuccessful applicants will be informed by August 24.

Entry fees start at R10,000 for Classic Car Saturday and R15,000 for manufacturer entries. The King of the Mountain Shootout carries a flat fee of R15,000 for all participants, including manufacturer teams.

All entry fees cover:

  • the Motorsport South Africa (MSA) levy;
  • a timing transponder;
  • four entry passes (one for the competitor and three for crew);
  • a parking sticker for a support vehicle; and
  • access to the exclusive Drivers’ Club chill zone for the driver and one guest.

Additional crew tickets for this area may be purchased at R1,000 each.

For more information visit the Speed Classic Cape Town website.

Marc Marquez dominates Czech MotoGP to win fifth race in a row for Ducati

Alex Marquez crashes out on first lap while Jorge Martin marks comeback from injury with seventh-place finish
Life
1 day ago

South African Champion tells SA’s colourful race history

The 304-page tome tracks the history of open-wheeler racing from the early 1900s up to modern times
Life
14 hours ago

SA ‘on the brink’ of confirming F1 Grand Prix at Kyalami

Sports minister McKenzie names potential sponsors ahead of ‘crucial’ meeting with F1 bosses
Life
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Hotter VW Amarok and Golf GTI coming to SA in 2025
Life / Motoring
2.
New iCaur brand coming to SA in 2026
Life / Motoring
3.
Volkswagen celebrates SA milestone in Polo ...
Life / Motoring
4.
REVIEW: Budget-friendly Citroën C3 Aircross
Life / Motoring
5.
Land Rover Trophy revives iconic off-road ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

REVIEW: BMW’s hybrid M5 is a heavy hitter

Life / Motoring

Dakar Defender makes its public debut at Goodwood Festival

Life / Motoring

REVIEW: Raptor is the Swiss Army knife of double-cabs

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.