Volkswagen celebrates SA milestone in Polo manufacture

The Polo was SA’s most exported vehicle in 2024 and accounts for 88% of exported vehicles through the port of Gqeberha

18 July 2025 - 09:55
by Motor News Reporter
A Polo GTI comes off the line as VW employees celebrate a record production volume at the Kariega plant. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has celebrated one year since it became the German brand’s sole exporter of the Polo for left- and right-hand drive European and Asia-Pacific markets.

The hatchback has been built at the Kariega plant since 1996 and the Polo Vivo since 2010, but the Eastern Cape factory only became the self-proclaimed “home of Polo” on July 1 2024, said Ulrich Schwabe, production director at VWGA.

“The Polo is unquestionably an icon, and we are proud to call Plant Kariega its home,” said Schwabe. “Our first year as the sole exporter of the Polo was certainly a strong one, and we plan to build on the foundation of this success continuously and consistently, with the Polo, Vivo and our upcoming third model, the Tengo.”

The Polo was SA’s most exported vehicle in 2024 and accounts for 88% of exported vehicles through the port of Gqeberha, said VW.

Between July 2024 and June 2025, 119,336 Polos were been exported from Kariega to Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Of these, the biggest receivers of Polos are Germany, France and the UK.

A record 167,084 vehicles were built in Kariega in 2024, of which 131,485 units were Polos for export, and 35,599 vehicles were Polos and Polo Vivos for the local market. A record-breaking 13,930 Polos were built in October 2024 alone.

The Polo was SA’s seventh best-selling passenger car in the local market last year, with 12,253 units.

In April-May, VWGA shut the Kariega plant for four weeks in preparation for the Tengo model that will be assembled and sold in SA from 2027. Volkswagen announced in early 2024 that it would build the small SUV as a third model at the factory alongside the Polo and Polo Vivo in a R4bn investment. 

FIRST DRIVE: Updated Volkswagen T-Cross

The German compact SUV gets upgrades to stay competitive with keenly priced Chinese rivals
Life
1 week ago

SA’s best-selling cars and bakkies in June

Locally built vehicles still rule, but demand grows for affordable cars from China and India
Life
2 weeks ago

GALLERY: Highlights of the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Motoring editor Denis Droppa visited this year’s homage to all things wheeled
Life
3 days ago
