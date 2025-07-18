SA Ford dealers to invest nearly R1bn in upgrades

Ford dealers will invest nearly R1bn upgrading their facilities across SA over the next three years, according to Neale Hill, president of Ford Motor Company Africa.
He said Ford’s 2023–2024 Global Retail Assessment study showed a strong correlation between upgraded retail design and business success...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.