MotoGP champion Martin to remain with Aprilia for 2026

The Spaniard makes his long-awaited return to action in Saturday’s Czech MotoGP

18 July 2025 - 09:03
by Trevor Stynes
Martin has raced just once this season due to injuries from crashes. Picture: REUTERS
Martin has raced just once this season due to injuries from crashes. Picture: REUTERS

MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin will remain with Aprilia for the 2026 season, the Spaniard said on Thursday, having previously announced his intention to leave the Italian team before next season.

Martin won his first MotoGP title last season with Pramac Racing before moving to Aprilia on a two-year contract, but in May the 27-year-old said he had exercised his right to release himself for the 2026 season.

Aprilia reacted to Martin’s announcement by saying they were prepared to take the matter to court, but ahead of his long-awaited return to action in Saturday’s Czech Grand Prix, the Spaniard put an end to the controversy.

“I’m really happy to be here again. It was a really difficult six or seven months suffering a lot with a lot of injuries but I’m happy to be here and to be back in MotoGP,” Martin told reporters.

“Finally, I’m happy to say that I’ll continue with Aprilia for 2026.”

Martin has raced just once this season after a pre-season crash ruled him out of the first three rounds and a crash in his first race in Qatar led to a collapsed lung and bruised ribs.

Reuters

MotoGP champ Jorge Martin to leave Aprilia

Injured Spanish rider says he is exercising his right to release himself for the 2026 season
Life
1 month ago

‘King of Sachsenring’ Marquez rules at German MotoGP

Only 10 riders finish as Marquez’s win stretches his lead over brother Alex, who finished second, while Francesco Bagnaia finishes third
Sport
4 days ago

SA ‘on the brink’ of confirming F1 Grand Prix at Kyalami

Sports minister McKenzie names potential sponsors ahead of ‘crucial’ meeting with F1 bosses
Life
2 days ago
